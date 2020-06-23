Barcelona generates $ 1.3 million with & # 39; fan tokens & # 39; virtual

Barcelona generated 1.2 million euros ($ 1.3 million) with its inaugural sale of "fan tokens" on Monday.

The club sold the 600,000 cryptocurrency-based tokens in less than two hours at a price of 2 euros each ($ 2.20), online seller Socios.com said.

The virtual tokens gave buyers exclusive voting rights in club-specific polls and the chance to win rewards that could include watching Barcelona matches as VIP guests or meeting with team players.

The tokens generate additional income and are expected to increase fan participation for the Catalan club.

The first poll in which token owners can vote is related to the work of art to be used inside the changing rooms of the Camp Nou stadium.

Another batch of tokens will go on sale on Wednesday, with the price determined by supply and demand.

Token owners can sell and trade tokens using the Chiliz cryptocurrency.

Other clubs that already sell fan tokens include Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Roma and Atlético Madrid.

Part of the money generated through sales goes to the club members.