Barcelona opera plays with thousands of plants

It is not uncommon for performances to run out at Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera, but the musicians played before an unusual crowd on Monday to mark the lifting of the bull run in Spain, as thousands of floors filled their seats.

The event was the work of conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia and included a performance by the UceLi Quartet string quartet.

A total of 2,292 plants were packed in the theater, while the string quartet performed Puccini's "Crisantemi", according to a Liceu statement.

Although humans were not present in the audience, viewers were able to see the "Concerto for the Biocene" live.

The famous opera house said in the statement that "it welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity."

The plants were brought from nearby nurseries and each will be donated to a health worker at the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona.

The plants will be donated to hospital workers. Credit: Emilio Morenatti / AP

The opera house added in the statement that, after this "strange and painful period", the organizers wanted to "offer us a different perspective for our return to activity, a perspective that brings us closer to something as essential as our relationship with the nature".

The state of emergency of the coronavirus in Spain forced the Liceu to suspend its program of events in mid-March.

So far, the country has registered 246,504 coronavirus cases and 28,324 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The country's state of emergency ended on Sunday and cultural venues can now reopen with a limited number of spectators.

Throughout the world, artists face the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some have attempted to stream online, others have played in movie theaters, and some have even booked to play in empty stadiums.

And it looks like the situation could last for a while as some, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, say big gatherings like sporting events or concerts will not resume before 2021.