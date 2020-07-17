Bari Weiss, Andrew Sullivan and Harper's letter: the case for open debate (opinion)

With the values ​​of a diverse liberal democracy under assault at home and abroad, it is surprising that there is still outrage of bandwidth over apparently self-evident statements like this: "The way to defeat bad ideas is through exposure, argument and persuasion, not trying to silence them or wish them away. "

Less than two weeks after Harper's letter was published online, New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss published a fiery resignation letter, detailing in the newspaper what she called an "environment every time more illiberal. " On the same day, New York Magazine announced that it was separating from columnist Andrew Sullivan. His games were greeted with a chorus of good luck, reinforcing a progressive intolerance of heterodox views in the supposedly liberal media.

These are not writers who have spilled ink defending President Donald Trump: both Weiss and Sullivan have repeatedly condemned the president as a threat to liberal democracy. But crucially they have also criticized the extreme left identity politics that they see emerging in the wings. Weiss wrote extensively on anti-Semitism, and Sullivan supported gay rights as one of the first advocates of equality in marriage. But they have not allowed their identities to predetermine all their politics and have been demonized due to these disagreements, not only because of the usual hate parade of trolls, bots and strangers on Twitter, but of other journalists. According to Weiss's resignation letter, some newsroom colleagues apparently went to the office's message boards like Slack, as well as public social media platforms with defamation and intimidation calls for his firing. You do not have to agree with everything that Bari Weiss or Andrew Sullivan have said to defend your right to say it and rightly refute your arguments. instead of something close to contempt

His detractors were loud, his defenders decidedly less – a typical characteristic of the distortion field of social networks. But in this, there is evidence of central concern. In an era of social media, even some columnists who are paid to present thoughtful but provocative opinions are reluctant to get into debates where they know that social media will attack. They already get a lot of hate from one side of the hall. The anticipated reaction leads to hesitation, to a degree of self-censorship, and therefore to silencing unpopular opinions, including modest degrees of dissent and purposeful humor, which they fear may be distorted and demonized.

We have seen variations on this theme before. When I was covering the deranged reaction of the right to the early years of the Obama administration for my book Wingnuts, I saw that the central right was being ruthlessly expelled from the Republican Party in what was happily known as RINO-hunting (short for those considered Republicans only in name). As I wrote at the time, "The hunt for heretics is meant to be a principled fight for ideological purity, but behind that mask is an uglier drive, an attempt to intimidate and insist on conformity."

Trump's war on reality has skewed traditional political definitions, often making it difficult to seek factual opinions to defend the president's actions. But it also confuses attempts to ensure a degree of constructive political diversity in the opinion sections. Witness the tortured explanation of Sullivan's departure from New York magazine by its editor David Haskell: "I think there is a way to write from a conservative perspective on some of the most politically charged issues in American life while still maintaining our Values ​​… that we also have some writers who share our values ​​but the policy of the majority of our staff is not always, in my opinion, a credit to the organization and a benefit to the reader. " "But," says Haskell, "posting conservative comments or criticism of liberalism and the left in 2020 is hard to get right, and thoughtful and well-intentioned people can come to different conclusions about it …"

Good people can, of course, disagree. But with a cautious eye on his writing, Haskell also articulates an underlying problem: he confuses criticism on the left with conservative opinion. It is entirely possible to call the excesses of the extreme left without being a de facto conservative, much less a Trump apologist. A commitment to liberal values ​​can be shared by people who write from progressive to centrist and libertarian political perspectives. But personal attacks directed at differences of opinion are fundamentally at odds with liberalism, which the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as "a political philosophy based on belief in progress, the essential goodness of the human race, and the autonomy of the individual and the defense of the individual, the protection of political and civil liberties. "

John McWhorter, a professor of linguistics at Columbia University and a contributing editor to The Atlantic who also signed Harper's letter, told me: "The new idea is that fighting power differentials should be at the heart of thought and morality and anything that departs from a certain punitive orthodoxy must be condemned as heresy. When a clear and compassionate thinker like Bari Weiss is hunted for witches in the New York Times, you know we are living in & # 39; The Crucible & # 39; " .

In this overheated and deeply polarized political environment, there is a danger of losing the core values ​​of liberalism: a contest of ideas on the best ways to achieve freedom and equality, but the virtues of goodness, forgiveness, and redemption. As Abe Foxman, leader of the Anti-Defamation League told the New York Times, "All my life I was fortunate enough to fight prejudice and anti-Semitism," he said. "If you don't think you can change people's hearts and minds, why bother? If you are not going to try to change hearts and minds, why are you in this business?" This is a defense of the liberal value of persuasion, which is very different from crossing into contempt or cancellation.

We need to defend the values ​​of a diverse liberal democracy because they are under attack at home and abroad. Demonizing disagreements of principle does not promote liberal values: it fuels the negative partisan narratives on which Trump's reelection depends. It can distract real hate providers and a sitting president who promotes policies that are often racist or homophobic, as well as anti-immigrants. This is the much more urgent cause. Joe Biden's success to date has been based in part on his stubborn refusal to confuse Twitter discussions with real-life conversations in the United States. But these fights are a sign of upcoming attractions and evidence of how much work awaits us all when we try to reconcile and reunite the United States. It will be necessary to honor all our interesting differences and at the same time recognize that we are all imperfect people, striving to form a more perfect union, together.