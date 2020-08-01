Bari Weiss criticizes NY Times for & # 39; living in fear of an online mob & # 39;

Bari Weiss is not yet done with The New York Times.

The former opinion editor and contributor lamented the newspaper's decline during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

In his comments, Weiss offered additional context to his newspaper's scathing resignation letter last month.

"The reason Twitter is the assigned editor of The New York Times is because the print shop is no longer the print shop. It is because the print shop is in each of our pockets," Weiss said.

"What I wanted to say in that letter when I wrote that Twitter is the assigned editor," he continued, "what I mean by that is that to do our job well, writers and editors, we need to have a level of bravery and toughness." skin and bravery, "he added."And when you live in fear of an online mob, you know, all it takes is a dozen people to repeat a lie about you: that you are racist, that you are a transphobe, that you are a fanatic – for that lie to be done. reality and that's extremely dangerous. "

After months of tension and the unceremonious dismissal of his boss, James Bennet, Weiss rushed out of the Times in spectacular fashion, citing a constant onslaught of harassment in the workplace and sloppy management.

“They always taught me that journalists were accused of writing the first draft of the story. Now the story itself is an ephemeral thing more molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative, "he told the opinion editor. A.G. Sulzberger. "The New York Times employees publicly defame me as a liar and fanatic on Twitter without fear that harassing me will meet the appropriate action. They never are.