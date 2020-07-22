Barr calls George Floyd's reaction to death "extreme"

Barr was speaking at the White House alongside President Donald Trump, who announced that he will "augment" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and other American cities in an expansion of the Justice Department program known as Operation Legend.

"We had that terrible death in Minneapolis," Barr said, referring to Floyd's death in police custody, "but then we had this extreme reaction that has demonized the police and called for disbursement from the police departments. And what we have seen then is a significant increase in violent crime in many cities. And this increase is a direct result of the attack on the police forces and the weakening of the police forces. "

Earlier in his comments, Barr referred to the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which has called for protests against police brutality. "The main cause of death for young black men is homicide," said the attorney general. "Each of those lives matters."