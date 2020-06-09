Barr claims that social media platforms & # 39; censor particular views and put their own content there & # 39;

Attorney General William Barr told the "Special Report" in the second part of an exclusive interview broadcast on Tuesday that he believes social media platforms are "involved in censorship" and act more like "publishers."

"So you think these [social media] companies are somehow censoring the president and his followers?" Host Bret Baier asked Barr.

"I think there are clearly these, these entities are now involved in censorship," Barr replied. "And originally they were presented as open forums where people, where third parties could come and express their views, and created a tremendous network of eyeballs."

"They had a lot of market power based on that presentation," added the attorney general. "And now they are acting much more like publishers because they censor particular views and put up their own content to lessen the impact of various people's views."

Late last month, Twitter affixed a warning tag to one of President Trump's tweets for the first time, warning readers that despite the president's claims, "fact checkers" say "no evidence" that voting by national mail would increase fraud risks, and that "experts say mail ballots are seldom linked to electoral fraud."

Within minutes, Trump accused Twitter of "interfering in the 2020 presidential election," of the platform "completely stifling FREE SPEECH" and vowing: "I, as president, will not allow it to happen!"

Two days later, the president signed an executive order that interprets Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 as not providing legal liability protections for technology companies that engage in censorship and political conduct. It also cuts federal funds for social media platforms that censor users' political views.

Baier asked Barr if he was taking "any action" on the subject.

"We are seeking, like many others, to change Section 230, which is a rule that provides some protection to these companies …," Barr said.

"What does Congress require?" Baier intervened.

"What Congress would require," Barr said. "Yes."

