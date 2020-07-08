Barr defends the need for the police force in the United States, but says he should have "controls in place"

Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that police reform must strike the "right balance" between providing security and preventing the possibility of abuse.

At a press conference in South Carolina to commemorate his visit with religious leaders, community members and law enforcement personnel, Barr acknowledged that the police must be searched.

"We need a police force," said Barr in Columbia, South Carolina. "We need these institutions to provide peace and security in society to allow our lives to flourish. At the same time, when you have that type of institution, you have the potential for abuse. And so you have to put reins and controls in place to make sure that you are Institutions that are designed to protect the community don't get oppressive. And it's about striking the right balance. "

AG BARR OBJECTIVE BY THE DEM CASA APPLICATION RESOLUTION

Barr made the comments as protesters continue to demand racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death, and Black Lives Matters activists call for police departments to be detained. The attorney general joined Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, who authored police reform legislation that failed to win bipartisan support in the Senate, though Scott remains optimistic about reaching a deal with Democrats.

Barr and Scott both spoke against firing the police. Scott argued that the police need more resources if they want to have social workers and mental health professionals as correspondents to handle drug abuse, homelessness and the mental breakdown of police calls. Barr said the police shouldn't be demonized.

"We need to support the police to protect the community," said Barr. "But at the same time, we have to be sure that there is no such abuse and that it is striking a balance. It is not devaluing the police or eliminating the police or demonizing the police, nor is it giving little weight to legitimate concerns about police abuse and overreach. So I think we have to find a balance here. "

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON POLICIES

Trump has already signed an executive order on police surveillance to rebuild trust with the police. The order aims to ban bottlenecks except when an officer's life is in danger, better monitor the excessive use of grievances, and work with social workers and mental health officials to develop "stewardship" programs. .

The House passed its police reform legislation, named after Floyd, which would ban stranglings, end orders not to touch on drug cases, reform qualified immunity, and create a national database to track police misconduct. .

Scott's bill didn't go that far, and Democrats prevented him from voting in the Senate. Since then, Scott said he has been in talks with Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus to find a compromise.

"Because right now we are sitting at zero and that speaks ill of the American people, specifically the communities of color that have been challenged by these situations for decades," Scott said.

TRUMP ASKS BUBBA WALLACE TO APOLOGIZE, TAKES SWIPE IN NASCAR

At the press conference, Scott declined to comment on Trump's recent tweet that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize for the highly publicized rope investigation, which Trump called "deception," and said that NASCAR's decision Banning the Confederate flag caused low ratings.

"Fortunately, I don't pay much attention to Twitter. I took it off my phone," Scott said.

Jake Gibson of Fox News contributed to this report.