Barr defends use of force in White House protest Monday





Flanked by federal law enforcement leaders at the Justice Department in their first public comments since the extraordinary episode, Barr argued that his decision to disperse the crowd followed signs that the crowd was "becoming increasingly rebellious." and it had nothing to do with a photo shoot hosted by President Donald Trump at a nearby church that took place minutes later.

"There was no correlation between our tactical plan to move the perimeter one block and the president going to church," Barr said.

The explanation came after criticism had accumulated about the situation, with lawmakers and public figures, including the president's first chief of defense, Jim Mattis, denouncing the violent spectacle

Barr said officials had decided Monday morning that they would expand a protective barrier around the White House north by one block to create "more than one damper," after cases of "very serious unrest" over the weekend. week.

At 2 pm. That day, Barr said, he met with officials to establish a tactical plan to move the perimeter. "We were hopeful that we could do it relatively quickly before many protesters appeared that day. Unfortunately, due to the difficulty of putting the proper forces, units in place, by the time they were able to move a perimeter until we had gathered a large number of protesters, "Barr said. Contents 1 Floyd's death & # 39; exposes concerns & # 39; in the justice system

Floyd's death & # 39; exposes concerns & # 39; in the justice system 2 Singles Out Antifa Floyd's death & # 39; exposes concerns & # 39; in the justice system Barr also said Thursday that George Floyd's death had "led home" to a long-standing collapse of the criminal justice system, acknowledging in his starkiest remarks on the subject that many African-Americans face unfair scrutiny by police. . "George Floyd's death was not the first of its kind and exposes concerns that go far beyond this particular case. While the vast majority of police officers do their jobs bravely and uprightly, it is undeniable that many African Americans They lack confidence in our criminal American justice system. This must change, "Barr said. Barr said he had been speaking to law enforcement leaders across the country in recent days and promised "to find constructive solutions" in the coming weeks and months "so that Floyd's death is not in vain." "Our Constitution requires equal protection of the laws and nothing less is acceptable," Barr said. "We will work hard to bring out the good from the bad." A federal civil rights investigation into Floyd's death is "moving fast," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at the press conference. Singles Out Antifa Barr again pointed out Antifa on Thursday and said extremist groups are "mainly hijacking" peaceful protests "to pursue their own separate and violent agenda." The Justice Department has claimed since the protests turned violent late last week that extremist groups were behind the chaos, and Barr sided with Trump to directly blame far-left groups such as Antifa. However, the first set of federal charges of the nationwide protests to include extremist ties was imposed Wednesday against three Nevada men allegedly related to the government and extreme right Boogaloo movement. During the hour-long press conference on Thursday, Barr mentioned Antifa multiple times, but only mentioned another extremist movement by name, the Boogaloos, after a journalist referred to federal charges related to the group. Barr said the Justice Department had evidence that "Antifa and other similar extremist groups, as well as actors from a variety of different political persuasions, have been involved in instigating and engaging in violent activity." He added that prosecutors are building cases against extremists, including some from Antifa. When asked why he did not point to other extremist groups that were also involved in the violent activity, Barr denied that he was paying excessive attention to Antifa and said: "I think it is important to point out the witch training we have of individuals and groups. extremists who are involved and that is why in my prepared statement I specifically said that in addition to Antifa and other extremist groups like Antifa, there are a variety of groups and people with a variety of ideological persuasions, so I made that point. "





Source link