Barr destroys Nadler in another Democratic House testimony disaster: Goodwin

He came, he saw, he ate his lunch. Bill Barr, who was denied a lunch break, partied instead of a group of Democratic fans.

Another hearing in Congress, another Democratic disaster. They planned a public hanging of the attorney general and spent weeks building their scaffolding. He is corrupt, a liar, a trickster, they and their maids assured us of the media, and the House Judiciary Committee will reveal everything.

Two obstacles quickly became apparent. The first is that the Democrats were led by Rep. Jerry Nadler, whose rage is second only to his misfortune.

The start was delayed because Nadler had a minor car accident. It was obviously an omen, but Nadler doesn't take clues, so he lunged forward in a head-on collision with a top heavyweight opponent in every way.

Nadler specializes in fraud and demands that former special adviser Robert Mueller testify a year ago, only to see the collapse of Russia, Russia, and Russia hysteria on national television. Then Nadler, who held a grudge for life against President Trump, did such a terrible job at Ukraine's first impeachment hearings that President Nancy Pelosi demoted him and handed the task over to Representative Adam Schiff.

However, Nadler learns slowly and was there on Tuesday, opening the attack on the GA with a statement that was a racket of lies, fake news, and defamatory attacks on the police, Barr, and Trump. He was so over the top, so factless and unsupported, that he had zero chance of setting the stage for meaningful questioning.

Furthermore, honest questioning was not the intention. Pelosi's house only kills characters.

Recently caught on camera calling Antifa's violence in Portland a "myth," Nadler echoed the gist of it. He said Barr had "endangered Americans and violated their constitutional rights by flooding federal law enforcement on the streets of American cities… To forcefully and unconstitutionally suppress dissent."

Therefore, hundreds of masked masks with pistols, knives, Molotov cocktails, commercial-grade fireworks, lasers, and tasers to attack federal agents on federal properties are now called "dissent." It is understood.

After the Republican Party's Jim Jordan responded with an attack on FBI espionage about the Trump campaign and played a video of experts calling the violence in Portland and elsewhere "peaceful protests," the air had left the room. before Barr said a word.

When given the opportunity, he not only defended his mandate, but was offended to demand an end to the "demonization of the police" and the dangerous movement of disbursement.

The war on law enforcement, he said, is making the police "more risk-averse," and that's part of the reason crime is skyrocketing across the United States, leading to death. from the same people that the Black Lives Matter movement says they want to help. .

"The leading cause of death for young black men is homicide," he said, adding that about 7,500 are killed each year, 90 percent of other African Americans.

"Each of those lives matters," said the attorney general.

Fortunately, someone is not afraid that the truth will cancel him.

It was the first of many times that Barr turned the tables on his potential tormentors. He often seemed bored, but when he was allowed to speak, his words went through the room like a knife. He called the attacks in Portland and elsewhere "an assault on the United States government."

Later, he rebuked Nadler & Co. for their silence in the face of clear criminal activity.

"This is the first time in my memory that the leaders of one of our two great political parties, the Democratic Party, do not go out and condemn mob violence," he said. "Can't we say that violence against federal courts has to stop? Could we hear something like that?

The room was silent. The attorney general challenged his loyalty, and no Democrat objected. For them, it was just another day at the office.

Almost every time I see Barr in long interviews or read one of his substantive speeches, I find myself saying, "If only."

If only Barr had been Trump's first attorney general, the past four years would have been dramatically different. Bob Mueller could have been pulled because there was never any real evidence of Russian collusion, not even enough, we now know, to start an FBI investigation.

Everything was denied to frustrate Trump during the campaign and then reverse his presidency. However, because Trump chose Jeff Sessions to be AG, and because Sessions, in a supreme act of selfishness, took the job knowing that he would refrain from overseeing the FBI investigation, the nation was ruined.

Democrats were able to intimidate MP AG Rod Rosenstein into appointing Mueller and managed to put the White House under a cloud of suspicion for nearly three years. All those screaming leaks and headlines – it was just a bunch of burgers. Some were Pulitzer Prize winning burgers.

The entire episode, starring Jim Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Hillary Clinton, and other unreported accomplices of the Obama-Biden administration, was the dirtiest dirty trick in American political history. And while there was no collusion, Dems and much of the media have never ignored the insinuation that Trump is a Russian agent and an illegitimate president.

The growing political violence, 99 percent of the far left, is a direct consequence, but most Democrats don't dare denounce the insurrection. They save their sentence for federal officers who are under attack.

At one point Tuesday, Barr flatly said, "We have to take a position." He was talking to Congress, but he was referring to all of us.