Barr disputes Dems's claims that he went after Trump's enemies: "What enemies have I accused?"

Attorney General Bill Barr rejected claims that he has tried to punish President Trump's political enemies while protecting the President's allies from long prison terms, asking members of the House Judiciary Committee for examples of his bias. perceived as head of the Department of Justice.

Responding to comments made by the Speaker of the Judicial Chamber, Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, Barr opposed the claim that he was taking sides or influenced by politics when it comes to how the Justice Department decides to prosecute certain cases .

"Supposedly I am punishing the enemies of the President and helping his friends. What enemies have I accused?" Barr asked, "Could you point to an indictment that has been under the department that you feel is without merit, that you feel violates the rule of law?"

Barr has been criticized by Democrats for the Justice Department move to put former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen back behind bars and in solitary confinement after violating the terms of his home confinement.

A federal judge in New York last week ordered Cohen to be released from prison and return home, saying the Justice Department move was "retaliation" and was related to Cohen's upcoming revealing book on Trump.

US District Judge for the Southern District of New York, Alvin Hellerstein, said he determined that "the purpose of the transfer" was "due to his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book".

"That is my essential finding, and the injunction is against continued retaliation against Mr. Cohen by keeping him in jail when he should be confined as he was before the retaliation at home," the judge said.

Barr also denied on Tuesday claims that he improperly intervened in the cases of people close to the president, that is, Republican political operative Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he was only trying to "rectify the state right to make sure people are treated the same. "

"In both cases, I determined that some intervention was necessary to rectify the rule of law, to ensure that people receive the same treatment," he said. "Stone was prosecuted by me and I said all along that I thought it was a fair trial. I thought I should go to jail and I thought the judge's sentence was correct. "

Barr added: "But the lying prosecutors were trying to advocate for a sentence that was more than double what someone else in a similar position ever served … I agree that the President's friends do not deserve special breaks, but Nor do they deserve to be treated more harshly than other people. "

The attorney general raised his eyebrows after the Justice Department in February filed an amended filing in the Stone criminal case seeking a lighter sentence than prosecutors first recommended. Stone was convicted on charges of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstruction related to Special Adviser Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Federal prosecutors initially suggested a sentence of between 87 and 108 months in prison on Monday, which Trump called "a horrible and very unfair situation." The next day, the Justice Department leadership overturned prosecutors in the case, filing a new filing that the Justice Department "respectfully asserts that a prison sentence of less than 87 to 108 months in prison would be reasonable" for Stone.

Over time, Trump's prison sentence of more than 40 months was commuted, a move that drew strong criticism from Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

At Flynn, the Justice Department in May made the surprising move to withdraw his case against the former national security adviser, arguing that Flynn's FBI interview was "unfettered and unwarranted by the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr . Flynn "and that the interview was" conducted without any legitimate basis of investigation ", while it was argued that Flynn's statements were not" material, even if they were not true ".

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan, however, has refused to drop the case even after a panel of three judges ordered him to grant that motion from the Justice Department.

