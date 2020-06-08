Barr, in an interview with FNC, confirms & # 39; focused investigations & # 39; Antifa, hammering & # 39; dangerous & # 39; push to evict the police

In exclusive remarks to Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday outside the Justice Department, Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed that "focused investigations" that "relate to Antifa," the far-left group that President Trump is conducting, are underway. has tried to designate as a terrorist. organization.

"It is a very poorly organized group and they have an unusual system of communication and organization," Barr said. "There are people who can characterize themselves as leaders in any situation."

Also in the extensive interview, Barr harshly criticized efforts to disburse police departments, argued that some jurisdictions had gone too far in their coronavirus blocking restrictions, and defended the decision of the United States Park Police to clear Lafayette Park before a visit by the president, a move that occurred, Barr said. , after the attorney general himself was attacked with rocks and other shells.

Determining who is behind the protests has become a top priority for the Justice Department, and a political football in the meantime. Former national security adviser Susan Rice said "the Russians" could be involved; Minnesota officials have blamed white supremacists out of state, despite evidence showing that those arrested are overwhelmingly local.

Fox News reported last week that federal law enforcement officials are investigating whether "criminal actors" are coordinating violent activities during protests over the death in custody of George Floyd, and are investigating reports that "stones and bricks "They have been thrown out to shoot at the police and other law enforcement agencies as cities across the country fight against escalating violence.

"It appears that there are sources of financing, and we are analyzing the sources of financing, and clearly there is a high degree of organization involved in some of these events, and we are also investigating that," Barr told Baier. "And some of that relates to Antifa, and some relates to groups that act in much the same way as Antifa. There is a mix of witches from extremist groups seeking to exploit this everywhere."

Barr noted that the protests near the White House had become so violent that the Secret Service moved Trump to the bunker below the White House. The chaos, which also included the burning of the Church of San Juan and the harassment and assault of a Fox News journalist, required action, Barr said, despite the fact that some media organizations have said that Lafayette Park was authorized solely for Trump's "photo". near the church

"The image has been poorly created, in the sense that I have not seen any video on television of all the violence that was happening before that," Barr said. "Personally, I saw projectiles launched, and two were thrown at me, and the police there and the security details made me look back because they said that the projectiles had landed in the area, things like stones and bottles had been thrown at me."

Barr reiterated that the move to clear the park and move the perimeter of the White House one block was correct.

"The President of the United States should be able to walk a block outside the White House toward the Presidents' Church," Barr said, calling it an "obstacle" that Lafayette Park was cleared for political reasons.

The protesters, Barr said, have become extreme not only in their actions, but also in their demands, including their push to dismantle police departments.

"Demonizing the police" is "wrong" and "dangerous," Barr said. "We put these people in highly charged and dangerous situations where their own lives are at stake … and we must ensure that we treat them fairly in those circumstances." "

Barr added that it is important to understand that there are approximately 900,000 police officers in the country, and that it would be a mistake to see all police forces as a monolith.

In the event that the police are rejected, Barr said: "They would have increases in vigilantism and increases in chaos in the city." Barr added that "it has been shown" that more killings would occur. Lisa Bender, President of the Minneapolis City Council, concerns discarded from anyone concerned about not having to call the police, saying they were speaking "from a privileged location."

Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. has determined that when police withdraw from communities, black deaths tend to increase. Frey also found no evidence of racial bias in the police shootings.

And, Zaid Jilani wrote in The Guardian that Baltimore saw a brutal increase in murders after police withdrew there.

"We saw that the police department arrested less during a period of high crime," the Rev. Kinji Scott, a community activist, "who lost a brother and a cousin to killings in other cities," told Jilani. "So what happened is that you have a community of emboldened criminals."

At the same time, "the police chiefs, the base officers understand the need for change and there has been a big change," Barr said.

The attorney general touted President Trump's First Step Act, as well as his push for school choice and the creation of opportunity zones to stimulate investment in low-income areas.

Barr said the federal government should help set standards that abolish the use of police bottlenecks and similar techniques.

Additionally, the attorney general said, the Justice Department was observing jurisdictions' focus on the coronavirus. Amid national protests over Floyd's death, the Trump campaign told Fox News that the president would soon resume his signature protests. The change also follows the statements of many Democrats in charge of big cities, including several who once insisted on strict quarantine measures, defending mass protests nationwide on Floyd's death, without social distancing.

Epidemiologists have also abruptly changed their tone, despite once saying that the closure measures were so important that they justified widespread unemployment and the closure of businesses.

"Given the uncertainty involved and the very rapid face of infections," Barr said, the initial 30-day blocks on the coronavirus were appropriate. But, Barr said, officials took the blocks too far.

Barr added: "The degree of impact on fundamental freedoms has never been something like this in the United States at the national level, prohibiting people from participating in their livelihood, telling them to stay home. It is simply a kind of house arrest in many places". There have never been more general or pervasive limitations on American freedom than this since slavery. I'm not saying it's a form of slavery. I'm just saying that these are extremely broad limitations. And I think the time has come to attack again. balance and being more limited in what we did and more critical. "

