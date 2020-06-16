Barr orders execution dates for four convicted child murderers, after two decades of hiatus

Attorney General William Barr ordered Monday scheduling executions for four death row inmates convicted of murder and, in two cases, rape of children, in what would be the first federal executions since 2003.

"The American people, acting through Congress and the presidents of both political parties, have long instructed that defendants convicted of the most heinous crimes should be subject to a death sentence," Barr said in a statement.

"The four murderers whose executions are scheduled for today have received full and fair procedures under our Constitution and laws," he said. "We owe it to the victims of these horrible crimes, and to the families who were left behind, to carry out the sentence imposed by our justice system."

Barr had ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) last year to resume executions, ending an informal moratorium on federal executions that had been in place since 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for kidnapping, rape, and murder. of a woman. soldier.

A district court issued a preliminary injunction preventing BOP from carrying out executions, but the US Court of Appeals. USA He annulled the mandate in April, clearing the way for executions to continue. Barr ordered the BOP on Monday to schedule the executions.

The inmates scheduled for execution are:

Daniel Lewis Lee, a former member of a group of white supremacists who was convicted of murdering a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl. After robbing them and shooting them with an electric pistol, he covered their heads with plastic bags, sealed them with adhesive tape, and threw them into a swamp;

Wesley Ira Purkey, who was convicted of or raping and murdering a 16-year-old boy, and murdered an 80-year-old woman with a hammer;

Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl skating in front of her home, raped her and strangled her to death with a wire;

Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people, including a mother and her 10 and 6 year old daughters.

Three of the executions, for Lee, Purkley, and Honken, are scheduled days apart from July 13. Nelson's execution is scheduled for August 28. The inmates' lawyers urge the Supreme Court to intervene.

Lee's legal team said the government relied on "junk science and false evidence" in their case, while Purkey's lawyer told The Associated Press that his client suffers from schizophrenia, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Honken's attorney said the trial and sentence were "fraught with misconduct and the ineffectiveness of the attorney."

The Justice Department said additional executions will be carried out at a later date.

Associated Press contributed to this report.