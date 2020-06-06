Barr says he gave no tactical order to clear protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr says law enforcement officers were already moving to roll back protesters from a park outside the White House when he got there Monday night, and says he did not give a order to disperse the crowd, although he supported the decision.

Barr's comments in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday were his most detailed explanation so far of what unfolded outside the White House earlier this week. They come after the White House, and others repeatedly said that the attorney general ordered officers to clean up the park. Shortly after officers aggressively rejected protesters, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Barr, Pentagon leaders and other top aides, walked through Lafayette Park to pose for a photo at a nearby church that had been damaged during the protests. .

The episode unfolded on live television and sparked protests from some Republicans and former military leaders, including General Jim Mattis, Trump's first secretary of defense. Barr told the AP that much of the criticism was unwarranted and that Mattis's reprimand "was due to ignorance of the facts."

BARR REQUESTED OFFICIALS TO CLEAN THE AREA AROUND LAFAYETTE SQUARE BEFORE THE OBSERVATIONS OF THE TRUMP PROTEST, OFFICERS SAY

Still, administration officials have spent much of the week trying to explain how the situation escalated and why smoke bombs, peppercorns, and horseback police were needed to clear the largely peaceful crowd.

Earlier in the week, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that it was Barr who made the decision to delay the security perimeter outside the White House on Monday morning. McEnany said that when Barr arrived at Lafayette Park that same day to examine the security situation, he was surprised to see that no action had yet been taken.

“Then he said we needed to get moving on that perimeter. He told the officers that they were out there, ”McEnany said Wednesday. A person familiar with the matter also said earlier this week that Barr told police to take steps to move the perimeter when he arrived at the park.

ATTORNEY GENERAL BILL BARR OBSERVING WITH HANDLE PROTESTS OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE

On Friday, Barr told the AP that both he and the US park police. USA They agreed on the need to delay the security perimeter. He said he attended a meeting around 2 p.m. On Monday with several other law enforcement officials, including Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, where they looked at a map and decided on a dividing line. Under the plan, protesters would move away from Lafayette Park and federal law enforcement officials and members of the National Guard would maintain the perimeter line, Barr said.

Barr said the plan was supposed to be implemented shortly after the meeting, but that additional officers and National Guard troops should be called because of the large number of officers who had been injured over the weekend. It had not yet been implemented when it arrived at the park later in the evening and the crowd had become much larger than in the afternoon, Barr said.

Still, he said he did not give the officers orders to proceed, they were already in the process of doing so when he showed up.

“They told me they were about to make the announcement and I think they ran the announcements for 20 minutes. During the time I was there, I periodically listened to announcements, ”Barr said. “They had the Park Police mounted unit ready, so it was only a matter of execution. So, I didn't just tell them, "Go."

Barr said it was a Park Police tactical commander, an official he never spoke with, who gave the order to law enforcement agencies to move in and clear protesters.

"I am not involved in giving tactical orders like that," he said. "I was frustrated and also worried that as the crowd grew, it was going to be more and more difficult. So my attitude was to do it." , but I didn't say, 'Go and do it' "

Barr insisted that there was no connection between the heavy-handed crackdown on protesters and Trump's walk soon after to the Church of San Juan. The attorney general said he had learned in the afternoon that Trump wanted to leave, and said that when he went to the White House at night, he learned of the president's intended fate.

Several different groups, including the Secret Service and the Park Police, were involved in rejecting the protesters. Members of the National Guard were present but were not involved with the protesters, Barr said. Trump also threatened that night to deploy active-duty military forces in the states if local and state authorities were unable to adequately quell the protests, which have sometimes turned violent.

Mattis, who left the administration in 2019, said Wednesday that Trump was creating a "false conflict" between military and civil society, and that he had a particular problem with the show of force outside the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witness in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold accountable those who would mock our Constitution, "said Mattis.