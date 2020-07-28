Barr says he has no reason to believe the elections will be "rigged."

Attorney General William Barr appears to disagree with President Trump about whether the November general election will be rigged.

Responding to a line of questions from Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Washington, on Tuesday, when he testified before the House Judiciary Committee, Barr contradicted the president by saying "I have no reason to think" that the 2020 election will be "rigged" . . "

CALM GROUP PLANS OF WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP RESULTS ARE FOUND

The president in recent months has repeatedly criticized the dramatic increase in postal voting during the primaries amid serious health concerns about in-person voting amid the coronavirus.

"Voting by mail is horrible. It is corrupt," the president argued during a White House press conference in early April. Trump suggested that "there are thousands upon thousands of people sitting in someone's living room signing ballots all over the place … I think voting by mail is a terrible thing."

Last month, he stated in a tweet that "Due to MAIL TICKETS, 2020 will be the MOST DIFFERENT choice in the history of our nations."

And on Sunday, the president led to Twitter to accuse that "the 2020 elections will be totally manipulated if voting by mail is allowed, and everyone knows it."

The President has rarely offered specific evidence to back up his claim that voting by mail is rampant with fraud and abuse.

The president's charges are his latest claims, disputed by critics and opponents, regarding electoral fraud, which he insists prevented him from winning the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election. While Trump crushed Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College vote To win the White House, the Democratic candidate beat Trump by almost 3 million votes in the national popular count.

TRUMP SAYS AN EMERGENCE IN MAIL VOTING YOUR & # 39; HIGHEST RISK & # 39;

For months, the president criticized the efforts of Democrats and some Republicans to allow more people to vote by mail in the general election because of coronavirus-related health problems. His reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee earlier this year launched a multi-million dollar legal push to crush Democrats' movements to expand access to ballots.

Democrats, rejecting claims by Trump and the Republican Party, say cases of real voter fraud are limited and claim that Republicans are trying to suppress turnout to improve their chances of winning elections.

Barr, in his testimony, agreed with Trump by arguing that "wholesale" mail voting "substantially increases the risk of fraud."

Election experts say voting by mail is more susceptible to fraud than casting an in-person vote, but they have seen no evidence of widespread fraud or that absentee voting favors Democrats. But the massive increase in absentee voting puts an additional burden on already stressed state and county election officials and on a United States Postal Service facing financial and personnel deficits.

When asked what he would do if the president lost the election, the attorney general replied that "if the results are clear, he would leave office."

WHAT TRUMP SAID FOX NEWS ABOUT ACCEPTING THE ELECTION RESULTS

In an interview a week and a half ago on "Fox News Sunday," the president declined to agree to accept the election results in November.

"I have to see. … No, I'm not going to say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't do it the last time either," Trump said when pressured during his interview with host Chris Wallace.

The comment went viral, sparking many headlines and stories that theorized what could happen if the president loses the November general election but doesn't accept the results and acknowledges.