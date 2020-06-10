Barr tells DC mayor that federal police were necessary due to riots

"Television images of these events, watched by people across the country and around the world, conveyed the impression that the United States was on the verge of losing control of its capital city," Barr wrote of the protests in DC that they followed the police. George Floyd's murder late last month in Minneapolis.

CNN has reached out to Bowser's office to comment on Barr's letter.

Trump said Sunday that he had ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from the city after days of peaceful protests.

Barr said in his letter Tuesday that certain federal law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Prisons, and some officials from the Department of Homeland Security, had received additional police powers amid the protests, and defended the measure. Deploy federal and military forces in DC as a "temporary response to a growing security crisis."

"You surely understand that the President could not sit idly by when riots at the federal government headquarters threatened the safety of federal law enforcement officers and the operations of the United States government," Barr wrote.

"Let me assure you that the President shares your interest in returning to a situation where such additional forces are unnecessary to maintain law and order in the District," he added.

Barr has repeatedly defended the actions of federal law enforcement officers during the protests. He said during an interview Sunday that officers who forcibly cleared peaceful protesters in Washington last week did so because Park Police wanted a larger security perimeter around the White House, not to help the White House to Organize the subsequent Trump photo opportunity with a Bible at nearby St. John's Episcopal Church.

Barr's comments agreed Tuesday that the DC Council unanimously passed an emergency bill to review police in the district, including measures that prohibit the use of tear gas and rubber bullets and prohibit the hiring of agents who they were fired from other police departments.

Legislation passed Tuesday prohibits DC police from using chemicals like tear gas and pepper spray on protesters, as well as "less lethal shells" like rubber bullets and stun grenades. The bill also prevents the Metropolitan Police Department from hiring law enforcement officers who were fired from police jobs in other jurisdictions or who resigned prior to pending disciplinary action or termination.