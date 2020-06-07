Barr tries to distance himself from eliminating peaceful protesters ahead of Trump photo

"I am not involved in giving tactical orders like that," he told the AP. "I was frustrated and also worried that as the crowd grew, it was going to be harder and harder. So my attitude was to do it, but I didn't say, 'Go do it.'"

The attorney general told the AP that a Park Police tactical commander ordered law enforcement to move in, but that he never spoke to that commander.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The comments mark the attorney general's clearest attempt to shift responsibility for the widely condemned move by law enforcement agencies to confront peaceful protesters, while embracing militarization in the nation's capital.

The White House has attempted to deflect repeated criticism of Monday night's events, where peaceful protesters were dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets about 30 minutes before the curfew was established, after which President Donald Trump participated in an opportunity to take photos with a Bible outside the nearby Episcopal Church of San Juan.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters earlier this week that Trump did not know about the plan to empty the streets and that Barr had made the decision to expand the security perimeter.

"The Attorney General decided that morning to expand the perimeter and that was a decision made long before the church discussion was ever considered. When the President gives an order, people act. It is not as if he has walked each and every one of the details of how a plan follows, "McEnany told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.

Barr was seen inspecting the crowd shortly before the police acted.

Monday's show of force originated when the administration observed a weekend of protests across the country, some of which turned violent and destructive, in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died last month while holding the knee of a white officer when Floyd yelled for more than eight minutes to be allowed to breathe.

Barr's Order

CNN previously reported that Barr ordered authorities Monday night to clear a crowd of protesters who had gathered near the White House, according to a Justice Department official, minutes before Trump's televised speech from the Rose Garden. .

Barr and other top officials from the agencies responsible for securing the White House had previously planned to secure a larger perimeter around Lafayette Square, a federally owned green space just north of the building, in response to the fires and destruction caused. by protesters on Sunday night. That plan, developed earlier on Monday, would have cleared the area used later for the president's walk to the nearby church for a photo shoot at 4 p.m. ET, the official said.

But when Barr arrived at Lafayette Square just after 6 p.m., in a scene that was captured by news cameras and caused the screams of the large peaceful crowd, the attorney general saw that the area had not been emptied and told police to clear the area. said the official.

If protesters faced federal police with resistance, crowd control measures should be implemented, Barr said, according to the official.

Barr had been told that the police believed the protesters were collecting rocks to launch to the police, and while he was in the park, they threw bottles of water in his direction, the official said. CNN did not witness the launch of water bottles to the attorney general. Camera images show him standing and looking at the crowd for several minutes, flanked by a security detail and two senior department officials.

Just before 6:24 p.m., the police issued their first warning for the crowd to walk away. A CNN correspondent reporting from the rooftop of a nearby hotel heard three warnings issued in the next 10 minutes as authorities approached the crowd.

At 6:35 p.m., authorities began charging the crowd with their shields raised, and some used their truncheons to attack protesters as gas canisters were deployed.

Trump walked to the church shortly after 7 p.m.

Barr defended the use of force

On Thursday, Barr defended the use of force to clear protesters, maintaining in his first public comments on the Lafayette Square episode that his decision to disperse protesters followed signs that the crowd "was increasingly turning rebel". The removal, he said, had nothing to do with a photo shoot by Trump minutes later.

"There was no correlation between our tactical plan to move the perimeter one block and the president going to church," Barr said.

Barr said in his press conference that officials had decided Monday morning that they would expand a protective barrier around the White House north by one block to create "more than one damper," and at 2 p.m. That day, the attorney general said, he met with officials to establish a tactical plan to move the perimeter.

"We were hopeful that we could do it relatively quickly before many protesters appeared that day. Unfortunately, due to the difficulty of putting the proper forces, units in place, by the time they were able to move a perimeter until we had gathered a large number of protesters, "Barr said.

Law enforcement action, Trump's photo shoot and the president's response to protests across the country have been widely condemned at home and abroad, including prominent former military leaders who once served under Trump.