Barr will appear for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee, expected to speak about "Russiagate"

Barr plans a total assault on violent crime, Russia investigates when it makes its first appearance on the House Judiciary Committee

When United States Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time on Tuesday, he plans not to take prisoners, as he will vigorously condemn the "serious abuses" in the "false Russiagate scandal" by While highlighting Black-on-Black violence and defending law enforcement officers, a transcript of their prepared comments obtained by Fox News on Monday night said.

The attorney general won't be alone in his unusually aggressive stance, as most Republican lawmakers on the panel, including senior member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are expected to strongly oppose the proceedings, he tells Fox News.

Barr is expected to deny that Trump has unduly interfered with any of his decisions, before pointing to statistics showing progress on racial justice issues, according to his prepared comments.

Other related developments:

– AG Barr will appear before the Judicial Committee of the Chamber: what to know

– Whistleblower who accused AG Barr of antitrust misconduct did not reveal key information, says Jordan

– House hearing breaks out when Dems, witnesses accuse Barr of choosing justice policy

Former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair uses vulgar term to describe Joe Biden vote

Former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner did not strike when she described those who would vote for alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden, characterizing that vote with an extremely appetizing analogy.

Turner, who was a prominent substitute for Senator Sanders, I-Vt., During the 2020 Democratic primaries, expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the former vice president of The Atlantic.

"It's like saying to someone, 'You have a plate of shit in front of you, and all you have to do is eat half instead of everything.' It's still shit …" Turner described to the Atlantic editor Peter Nicholas.

Harvard University professor Cornel West, who also supported Sanders during elementary school, had a similar stance in the article.

Trump criticizes Twitter's use of the & # 39; Trends & # 39; tool, says it could be illegal

President Trump renewed his criticism of Twitter on Monday and called to question the trending section of the social media giant he called "disgusting."

Trump tweeted that it is "unpleasant to see the so-called" trends "on Twitter, where there are many trends about me, and never a good one. They look for everything they can find, they make it as bad as possible and they exploit it, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal and, of course, very unfair. "

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Fox News. Their website He says these trends are "determined by an algorithm and, by default, are tailored to you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location."

TODAY'S READINGS:

– 29-year-old Miami man used PPP loans to buy Lamborghini Huracan 2020: DOJ

– Seattle Mayor, council members see offensive messages written outside the home: & # 39; Quit bi — & # 39;

– New York Police Department searches for possible thieves who knocked out the man in the wheelchair: report

– NYPD releases video in shooting that left 2 teens playing basketball dead

– Martha Stewart agrees with fans about her sexy poolside photo: "Definitely a thirst trap"

LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Gold falls after reaching another record

– Suspension of income taxes, proposed payroll for some essential workers

– Coronavirus encourages Rowan University to reduce enrollment by 10%

Some parting words

Tucker Carlson gives his opinion on political violence and how the country is a democracy with the vote of each person who receives the same weight as their next door neighbor. It doesn't matter if you disagree politically, he adds, the important thing is to know that your next-door neighbor's vote will be as important as your vote.

