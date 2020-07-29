Barr's falsehoods and fallacies undermine his own department (opinion)

These are just some lines that should evoke a visceral reaction to the opinions of a man who sits at the head of the most powerful prosecution in the country.

one) "Since I made it clear that I was going to do everything possible to get to the bottom of the serious abuses involved in the false 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have tried to discredit me by conjuring a narrative that I am simply the fact that the president eliminates criminal cases according to his instructions. "

No, Attorney General Barr is not being accused of being a fact, colloquially defined as a handyman. He is accused of being a henchman who acts not only on the instructions of the President, but, perhaps more ominously, exclusively in the interest of the President. And what this impression conveys is not a misleading narrative crafted by the Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, but rather their own conduct.

The disturbing trend is underscored by the fact that the president's formerly convicted felon, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, felt the knife was twisted rather than being withdrawn when the Justice Department recently, albeit briefly, sent him back to prison under questionable circumstances

And Barr's misuse of terms continues with the use of the term "Russiagate." The use of the suffix "door" implies that it is conspiratorial, ridiculous, and mocking. And yet, the Attorney General has confirmed, as recently as today's colloquium with Louisiana representative Cedric Richmond, that Russia interfered with the past presidential election and will presumably continue to interfere with our upcoming presidential election. Perhaps the wink to conspiracy theorists was unnoticed in light of the overwhelming evidence that he does not argue.

two) "Like their predecessors, President Trump and his National Security Council have adequately intervened in law enforcement decisions that directly involve national security or foreign policy, because those decisions necessarily involve considerations that transcend typical procedural factors "

No one doubts the property of the President of the United States and the members of his National Security Council to get involved in cases that directly involve the national security of this nation or those matters that directly relate to our foreign policy interests. What is in question is whether Barr's defense of deploying federal agents in US cities is more than just a pretext to violate the constitutional rights of Americans, that is, their First Amendment rights to assemble. and protest their complaints to the government. A bald assertion of a national security interest does not exempt the executive branch from having to provide an appropriate and legal justification when constitutional rights are involved. And yet, Barr has offered no compelling reason.

3) "I had nothing to show and I did not want to return to the government … When I was asked to consider returning, I did so because I revered the Department and believed that my independence would allow me to help bring her back to her core mission of submitting an application. standard of justice for all and to enforce the law impartially, without partisan considerations. "

This is simply laughable. Didn't you feel like going back to government? I have a memo from June 2018 that says otherwise. It was completely unsolicited, offered Barr's insight into the handling of special counsel Robert Mueller from an investigation into Russia's interference in our presidential elections, and read as a job application. And lo, he got his wish. Now Barr has launched an investigation into the origins of what he calls "Russiagate" that seems to follow the scheme he presented when, ahem, he didn't feel like putting skin on the game.

The decision-making belies Barr's suggestion that he was forced to return to the helm out of a sincere interest in restoring the Justice Department's objectivity and credibility. His sentencing decisions that appear to show political favor, his inability to justify the use of force against peaceful protesters, and his involvement in the expulsion of Geoffrey Berman, the former Attorney General for the Southern District of New York, comprise only a handful of the many cases where his conduct has undermined, not restored, the credibility of the Department of Justice.

4) "It wasn't until the 1960s that the Civil Rights movement finally managed to tear down the Jim Crow building."

I wish Jim Crow was a building, because then it could have been destroyed with the ease of demolishing a building. I wish it were something tangible, because then the ease of crumpling a piece of paper could have been dispensed with. Instead, it was never, and is not now, something tangible.

Jim Crow did not create racial bias: he codified and immoralized segregation with government sanction. The Attorney General somehow believes that the physical removal of such penal code laws eliminated mental bias. It did not. Systemic racism persists, and the inability to act on that bias is perpetuated by a criminal justice system that does not guarantee accountability, much less one led by a attorney general who does not admit that it exists. I suggest that you inform your Civil Rights Division that your required work is out of date. I assure you that it would be a novelty for them.

5) "The threat to black lives that crime on the streets represents is vastly greater than any threat of police misconduct. The leading cause of death for young blacks is homicide."

I have no intention of relying on the statistics provided by the Justice Department until they publish a full report of the excessive force claims involving officers, both lethal and non-lethal. Until then, we remain at the mercy of the department that, under the Trump administration, has revoked consent decrees between multiple police departments and communities that could have promoted efforts to ensure accountability and transparency, and provide the same information. that he promotes today. .

But even if I were inclined to trust Barr's statistics, his own numbers fatally undermine the point he strives to make. African Americans represent approximately 13% of the population, however, this year, according to Barr's opening statement, they represent just three fewer police killings of a white population that represents more than 60% of the population. Does Barr offer a solid explanation for its overrepresentation? No. Instead, it offers diversion and insists that it is not as bad as other murders, specifically murder by black robbers.

The existence of the Black on Black crime is totally irrelevant to a discussion about the officers involved in the killings of unarmed black people. Both are horrible, equally troublesome, and independently worthy of action. I am fascinated (and frustrated) by this overuse vehicle of whataboutism. In no other context do we demand that victims of violence choose between cries for justice.

Black communities have always denounced the loss of black lives, in fact, any loss of life, under any circumstances. Given the recent attention the phrase has received, the notion that "Black Lives Matter" may seem like a novel concept, but it has been the fundamental premise of every call for equality since, at least, the rejection of African-Americans as three-fifths human in the history of the United States.

And yet, the Attorney General leaves the impression that African Americans can choose between ending the Black on Black crime or the Black crime officer. No one else is obligated to make that decision. White men don't have to choose between tackling gun control or suicide rates. Women don't have to choose between Time & # 39; s Up or Me Too.

But for black Americans who are victims of extreme violence, it all comes down to one or more. Why is that? And why, given the overwhelming evidence that violence against communities of color is not anecdotal but systemic, Barr chooses to focus on the remarks of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (the only black Republican in the Senate) and a "prominent Unidentified black professional "" as your sole basis for legitimizing the African American experience? Thank goodness for those two conversations, otherwise we couldn't believe everyone else's anecdotes.

6) "Every year, approximately 7,500 black Americans are killed, and the vast majority of them, about 90 percent, are killed by other blacks, primarily by shooting. Each of those lives is important. And it's not just the crimes. those who annihilate lives. " Crime turns off opportunity. Children cannot thrive in playgrounds and schools dominated by gangs and drug dealers. Businesses are not located in unsafe neighborhoods. When they attack the police, when they are expelled, when they are expelled from urban communities, it is black lives that will suffer more because of their absence. "

Even more insulting is the not-too-subtle implication that black people, abandoned to their own devices, would transform utopia into chaos without a major police presence. And if it weren't for those cops, our communities would be devastated by drugs, crime, and would be out of business. Historical, economic and sociological inequalities, gentrification, the red line, housing discrimination, racism, predatory lending, educational inequality, employment discrimination, not to mention the impact of the now infamous crime bill 1994 on mass incarceration, were not even part of the calculation in the Attorney General's statement. Instead, he suggests that it is the rest of the world that has oversimplified the problem by identifying racism as the central issue.

Who said racism was simple? If it were simple, it would have already been eradicated. It is a general term for a variety of discriminatory factors that lead to unequal treatment of human beings on the basis of prejudice. Not the convenient short answer to a crossword puzzle. Since Barr seems to enjoy the concept of relativity, let me offer you the wise words attributed to Albert Einstein: "If you can't explain something simply, you don't understand it well enough." Attorney General Barr, it would be in your best interest to understand.

7) "After George Floyd died, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak havoc and senseless destruction on innocent victims."

The peaceful protests in reaction to the actual murder of George Floyd and in the symbolic recognition of the unjudged killings of unarmed men, women, boys and girls by members of the police were fair. There were also people who tried to exploit these peaceful protests for their own benefit by engaging in destructive and illegal behavior, including vandalism, arson, and looting. The last group's attempt to hijack the message of social justice and responsibility is inordinate.

But the unjust combination of the motives and actions of the just and the criminal is equally irreproachable. The merger caricatures peaceful protesters as heartless and ill-advised negligents waiting for an officer to kill someone so they can break a window and steal a pair of shoes. The characterization is specifically intended to create the impression that the righteous and the criminal are ideological twins who must be repressed with federal force, either with tear gas or arrests. The combination provides a pretextual reason to justify the use of federal agents.

Similarly, Attorney General Barr is trying to hijack the message of peaceful protests by perpetuating the myth that these two groups are related in some way and using that myth to advance a political agenda. We all disagree with arsonists. They should be processed. But you can't condemn an ​​arsonist, and then start your own fire and expect praise for putting it out.

This is precisely what the Attorney General risks doing when he stops while unidentified agents grab the protesters and place them in unmarked SUVs. Although Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf may say that the agents were simply protecting federal property, their simple deployment in this way represents a physical threat to both civilians and officers because it invites the use of force. and the exercise of self-defense. It contributes to a vicious circle that will only fuel a narrative that more strength is needed.

Attorney General Barr's comments are a disappointment to career prosecutors at the Justice Department. People are already skeptical about how tight Lady Justice's bandage really is. Now, every time a prosecutor stands up and announces his service on "behalf of the people," he risks being interpreted as "on behalf of a person," a political audience of one.

And, mind you, this was just Barr's opening statement.