Barr's falsehoods and fallacies undermine his own department (opinion)

These are just some lines that should evoke a visceral reaction to the opinions of a man who sits at the head of the most powerful prosecution in the country.
one) "Since I made it clear that I was going to do everything possible to get to the bottom of the serious abuses involved in the false 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have tried to discredit me by conjuring a narrative that I am simply the fact that the president eliminates criminal cases according to his instructions. "
No, Attorney General Barr is not being accused of being a fact, colloquially defined as a handyman. He is accused of being a henchman who acts not only on the instructions of the President, but, perhaps more ominously, exclusively in the interest of the President. And what this impression conveys is not a misleading narrative crafted by the Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, but rather their own conduct.
two) "Like their predecessors, President Trump and his National Security Council have adequately intervened in law enforcement decisions that directly involve national security or foreign policy, because those decisions necessarily involve considerations that transcend typical procedural factors "
No one doubts the property of the President of the United States and the members of his National Security Council to get involved in cases that directly involve the national security of this nation or those matters that directly relate to our foreign policy interests. What is in question is whether Barr's defense of deploying federal agents in US cities is more than just a pretext to violate the constitutional rights of Americans, that is, their First Amendment rights to assemble. and protest their complaints to the government. A bald assertion of a national security interest does not exempt the executive branch from having to provide an appropriate and legal justification when constitutional rights are involved. And yet, Barr has offered no compelling reason.
3) "I had nothing to show and I did not want to return to the government … When I was asked to consider returning, I did so because I revered the Department and believed that my independence would allow me to help bring her back to her core mission of submitting an application. standard of justice for all and to enforce the law impartially, without partisan considerations. "
4) "It wasn't until the 1960s that the Civil Rights movement finally managed to tear down the Jim Crow building."
I wish Jim Crow was a building, because then it could have been destroyed with the ease of demolishing a building. I wish it were something tangible, because then the ease of crumpling a piece of paper could have been dispensed with. Instead, it was never, and is not now, something tangible.
Jim Crow did not create racial bias: he codified and immoralized segregation with government sanction. The Attorney General somehow believes that the physical removal of such penal code laws eliminated mental bias. It did not. Systemic racism persists, and the inability to act on that bias is perpetuated by a criminal justice system that does not guarantee accountability, much less one led by a attorney general who does not admit that it exists. I suggest that you inform your Civil Rights Division that your required work is out of date. I assure you that it would be a novelty for them.
5) "The threat to black lives that crime on the streets represents is vastly greater than any threat of police misconduct. The leading cause of death for young blacks is homicide."
The existence of the Black on Black crime is totally irrelevant to a discussion about the officers involved in the killings of unarmed black people. Both are horrible, equally troublesome, and independently worthy of action. I am fascinated (and frustrated) by this overuse vehicle of whataboutism. In no other context do we demand that victims of violence choose between cries for justice.
Black communities have always denounced the loss of black lives, in fact, any loss of life, under any circumstances. Given the recent attention the phrase has received, the notion that "Black Lives Matter" may seem like a novel concept, but it has been the fundamental premise of every call for equality since, at least, the rejection of African-Americans as three-fifths human in the history of the United States.
6) "Every year, approximately 7,500 black Americans are killed, and the vast majority of them, about 90 percent, are killed by other blacks, primarily by shooting. Each of those lives is important. And it's not just the crimes. those who annihilate lives. " Crime turns off opportunity. Children cannot thrive in playgrounds and schools dominated by gangs and drug dealers. Businesses are not located in unsafe neighborhoods. When they attack the police, when they are expelled, when they are expelled from urban communities, it is black lives that will suffer more because of their absence. "
Who said racism was simple? If it were simple, it would have already been eradicated. It is a general term for a variety of discriminatory factors that lead to unequal treatment of human beings on the basis of prejudice. Not the convenient short answer to a crossword puzzle. Since Barr seems to enjoy the concept of relativity, let me offer you the wise words attributed to Albert Einstein: "If you can't explain something simply, you don't understand it well enough." Attorney General Barr, it would be in your best interest to understand.
7) "After George Floyd died, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak havoc and senseless destruction on innocent victims."
But the unjust combination of the motives and actions of the just and the criminal is equally irreproachable. The merger caricatures peaceful protesters as heartless and ill-advised negligents waiting for an officer to kill someone so they can break a window and steal a pair of shoes. The characterization is specifically intended to create the impression that the righteous and the criminal are ideological twins who must be repressed with federal force, either with tear gas or arrests. The combination provides a pretextual reason to justify the use of federal agents.
Similarly, Attorney General Barr is trying to hijack the message of peaceful protests by perpetuating the myth that these two groups are related in some way and using that myth to advance a political agenda. We all disagree with arsonists. They should be processed. But you can't condemn an arsonist, and then start your own fire and expect praise for putting it out.
Attorney General Barr's comments are a disappointment to career prosecutors at the Justice Department. People are already skeptical about how tight Lady Justice's bandage really is. Now, every time a prosecutor stands up and announces his service on "behalf of the people," he risks being interpreted as "on behalf of a person," a political audience of one.
And, mind you, this was just Barr's opening statement.