Bars and venues in Texas unite to protest the & # 39; double standard & # 39; in the state closing order

Bars in Texas bet that there is strength in numbers.

A group of bar and club owners across the state will hold an event known as Freedom Fest to protest the state shutdown order. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, during which the companies will reportedly open their doors in defiance of the order.

The Freedom Fest is being hosted by Chris Polone, the owner of Rail Club Live, a music venue in Fort Worth, Dallas News reports. He had previously held a protest event on July 4, during which he lost his liquor license. Polone told the media that the event had no alcohol and that no money was exchanged.

He has a hearing scheduled for later in the month, but Polone seems more focused on bigger issues.

"It is a kind of irrelevant fight," Polone told Dallas News. "Even if my liquor license was reinstated, I am still legally closed. That liquor license has become more of a hindrance and a burden than anything else. We have a guitar school and we rent the place out to churches and charities, but now we can't do any of that because we're tied to a liquor license. "

Several other locations reportedly agreed to participate in Freedom Fest, and Polone says he is investigating more locations.

He explained: “Public health is extremely important to us. The last thing we want to do is allow a bar to participate and wave our flag if they have a room that seats 100 people and put 900 people in it. ”

Polone says he is trying to highlight a "double standard" and explains, "What I'm doing is wrong, but you can cross the street and order a beer with a hamburger and it's legal." If COVID is really that bad, turn everything off. Do not choose and choose. I think [Abbott] understood that bars are the smallest in the service industry. We don't have the voices and legal teams that the other guys have, but we pay more in taxes. "