Barstool's Dave Portnoy accuses the host of & # 39; The View & # 39; Sunny Hostin to tell & # 39; a shameless lie & # 39; about him

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy accused "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin of lying about him on Monday after the daytime talk show discussed the president's decision to speak to controversial sports tycoon. media.

President Trump sat down for a candid interview with Portnoy last week to discuss a variety of topics, including Twitter and the coronavirus outbreak. The wildly popular interview has been viewed millions of times, but Hostin was not a fan.

TRUMP SUPPORTS THAT & # 39; OFTEN & # 39; REPENT OF TWEETS, RETWEETS DOES IT & # 39; IN PROBLEM & # 39; IN THE INTERVIEW WITH BARSTOOL SPORTS

"It didn't seem strange to me at all that (Trump) chose to sit with Dave Portnoy, because Dave Portnoy is such a controversial figure." I mean, he's had to quit a lot of his employees because of racism, he called (Colin) Kaepernick a & # 39; ISIS guy & # 39; … more than a dozen women, Barstool Sports reporters refused to sit down with HBO because they feared threats of rape, he has been on video using the word ny, therefore I am not surprised that Trump is sitting with someone with that kind of reputation, "said Hostin.

Portnoy quickly turned to Twitter to defend himself, noting that HBO made a "full story" about him, never made a threat of rape, making Hostin's claim "a blatant lie" and his controversial use of the word n ​​occurred at quote song lyrics for A Rap Song.

"Context matters," Portnoy wrote, adding "#FakeNews."

DAVE PORTNOY, JEMELE HILL IGNITE THE WAR OF & # 39; CANCEL CULTURE & # 39; ABOUT PREVIOUS OBSERVATIONS

"The View" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barstool Sports has become one of America's most influential and popular new media companies, but has become increasingly polarized along the way. Last year, HBO's "Real Sports" broadcast a detailed look at the company, which was anchored by Soledad O’Brien.

Earlier this month, Portnoy offered an apology to its employees for the revived comments it made several years ago about Kaepernick despite previously vowing not to "bend the knee" before the viral cancellation culture mob.

Portnoy initially defended his comments, insisting that it was "literally a joke by & # 39; The Office & # 39;", although he acknowledged that today they would not have good taste and dismissed his critics who he believed were "enemies" who had wanted to get rid of of him for years. .

Portnoy gave a drastically different tone a few days later with a video message aimed primarily at his own staff.

"I wasn't going to apologize because I knew I was trying to be funny. I wasn't trying to offend. The intention was to make people laugh," said Portnoy. "This is what happened: without my knowing it and something I was not going to do, I turned away many of the people who work for me now."

He explained that over the years his company has hired more minorities and women, insisting that they should not "defend" him or work for the company.

"I did a very poor job on the first video, making it clear to whom I think I was responding, that it is only for those who hate Barstool," Portnoy continued. "I don't care what people who don't know me think of me. I care a lot about the people who do know me and work at Barstool and if they are raising concerns and problems, always … -hear it." They've been bringing up the problems. They're like, 'You have to admit this is fucking wrong'. "

Portnoy continued: "I should have supported them from the beginning and said, 'Yes, I hope not f — in' saying that s —, I'm sorry."

