Barty Joins Players Expressing Concern About US Open Schedule

Ash Barty has joined the ranks of high-profile players concerned about the organization of the US Open. While there is still a lot of uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic.

The women's number one has yet to get a chance to defend her French Open title because all elite tennis competition is closed. It has already processed the fact that there will be no Wimbledon in 2020, but is still waiting for the US Open to be cleared up. USA, which is scheduled to start on August 31.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, winners of the last eight men's major titles, have voiced reservations about possible player restrictions, player group limits, and other changes being considered for the US Open. USA Women's number 2 Simona Halep is also reportedly not sure about playing.

"I also have concerns," Barty said in an email to The Associated Press. "I understand that tournaments are eager to run, but keeping everyone safe should be the priority."

A decision of the board of the US Tennis Association. USA On whether holding the Grand Slam tournament in New York in August could be taken as early as this week. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has accounted for more than 115,000 of the nearly 433,000 deaths worldwide from COVID-19, including more than 30,000 in New York State.

Last week, Djokovic told Serbia's state broadcaster RTS that most of the players he has spoken to "were quite negative" about entering the US Open. USA

The French Open was postponed from the beginning of May until the end of September due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Under normal circumstances, the US Open. USA He is the last of the four majors to be played this season, when touring returns to hard courts after turf and clay changes.

United States Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said organizers have been trying to figure out how to "engage fans virtually", making it unlikely that fans, or at least large groups of fans, will be able to assist.

Under the proposals to start the tournament, players would have to prove negative for COVID-19 before traveling on charter flights that the USTA would organize from a handful of cities. There would likely be daily health questionnaires and temperature checks, along with occasional nasal, saliva, or antibody tests.

Barty said "he is still understanding what the tournament will be like." Australia closed its international borders in March and there are still national travel restrictions and strict regulations on physical distance, although the restrictions are easing. Australia has recorded 102 deaths out of 7,335 cases of COVID-19, but the infection rate is declining.

"I can't wait to go back and play, but first we have to make sure it's safe to do so, not just for myself but for my team," Barty told the AP.

Barty has not played competitively since a semi-final loss to Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open in late February. That followed his first homeland title at Adelaide International in January and his semifinal at the Australian Open.

She has been able to spend time at home in the Australian state of Queensland since March, maintaining tennis practice and fitness while lowering her golf handicap during regular rounds with her partner Garry Kissick, a professional golf apprentice. She turned 24 during the running of the bulls in April and hosted a virtual party at Zoom earlier this month to mark the first anniversary of her first singles title at Roland Garros.

A Grand Slam title defense is probably a priority for the rest of the year, but there are many unknown things.

"It's hard to set goals, that's for sure, (when) we still don't really know what the rest of the year will be like, there's so much out of our control," Barty said. "When we are certain of the rest of the year, my team and I will sit down and set some tennis goals."