Baseball disputes seem silly as coronavirus news worsens

"Denial is not just a river in Egypt."

– Stuart Smalley

What the hell are we doing here?

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark still cursing the day the other was born? Are the owners still crying poverty? Are players still tangled up in the bad deeds of their counterparts in the past decade?

Or could we pay attention to what is really happening in our screwed up country?

Forget about 60 games versus 70 games versus 48 games. How about zero games? What if the Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association demand a timeout, following the increase in bad news on the coronavirus front, to investigate more tangible ways to honor its status as a social institution in addition to arguing?

How about honoring this MLB statement, made on April 7: “The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the general public is paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format to organize. games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus. "

That should still hold up, right? The pandemic has not disappeared since then. He simply moved to the states that bought the trash "the cure cannot be worse than the disease". Two of those states, Arizona and Florida, followed that mantra and reopened aggressively, and lo and behold, they lost a good chunk of business on Saturday as MLB and their teams, taking note of the numbers at the homes of the Cactus and Grapefruit League. , decided to hold all "spring training," if they actually occurred, at their respective ballparks, with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo personally announcing the news about the Yankees and Mets. Unbelievable, isn't it, that our local squads would be safer in the Bronx and Queens than Tampa and Port St. Lucie?

To underscore that reality, George A. King III of The Post reported Saturday that four Yankees employees, all located at the organization's headquarters in Tampa, had tested positive for coronavirus. What happened a day after news of an outbreak with the Phillies in nearby Clearwater and a scare with the Blue Jays in nearby Dunedin, as well as one with the Giants in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Suddenly, the suspense of how the AP executive board will vote on the owners' 60-game concept feels as short-lived as the last 10 minutes of a "Bull" episode. Each of the 38 board members must receive a ballot with these options: 1) Yes; 2) No or 3) It doesn't make a difference. (It is most likely No, by the way).

This headache hardly affects baseball exclusively. The NBA's bubble plan for Disney World doesn't seem foolproof given the issues at Sunshine State, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the universally respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has publicly voiced his doubts about the viability of the NFL. this autumn. Athletes around the world are getting COVID, and before they release statistics on the likelihood of people in this age group dying from this disease, I'd like to offer you a free case of pneumonia. Go ahead, give it a try! How bad can it be?

My humble suggestion: Press the pause button in these conversations at least until all 30 clubs are cleared to reopen their development complexes. That could be as short as a few days. Just take a moment to acknowledge the seriousness of this situation, and, by implication, the insanity of these heated money negotiations, and take advantage of the downtime to resume the kind of activities that both parties carried out in March and April: thanking first responders, supporting people who have lost their jobs, addressing ticket holders' refund concerns, etc. Doing something good for the world.

If the pandemic only worsens, then the season was not meant to be, anyway. Perhaps in time, without a 50-game season with bells and whistles like playoff games and a 16-team playoff, fans would forget how the tension between player and owner turned into a dumpster fire, threatening the viability of the sport.

Because right now, it offends the senses to get excited about a training camp in the Big Apple. Denying the suffering that continues everywhere. Focus on anything besides the same crisis that put us here in the first place.