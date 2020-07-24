Baseball is back. And it looks very different

The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees line up on the field ahead of the MLB season opener on Thursday, July 23. Alex Brandon / AP

The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees line up on the field ahead of the MLB season opener on Thursday, July 23. Alex Brandon / AP

Major League Baseball began its season Thursday night, four months after it was postponed on Opening Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, host the New York Yankees in the season opener. Later Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants.

For the past few weeks, the teams have been preparing for this shortened 60-game season that will look very different from what they are used to.

The games will be played without fans, although many teams will have cardboard cutouts of people to make it appear a little less empty. Players are encouraged to distance themselves socially from each other, dismissing all five and home run hugs. Spitting is prohibited. And there have been some rule changes to help teams deal with playing so many games in a short amount of time, most notably, the National League adopts the designated hitter.