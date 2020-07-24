Baseball is making Black Lives Matter the center of attention on opening day





For decades, fans have claimed that baseball often reflects society, and in 2020, that rings true, and out loud.

Opening day should take fans, waking up from winter hibernation, to stadium grandstands adorned with the American flag. Covid-19 means that the major league baseball arenas are largely silent except for the hit of a bat, and there are no fans in the stands.

But Major League Baseball, teams, and players are also taking advantage of this Opening Day to put Black Lives Matters at the center of the stage.

"BLM", accompanied by the MLB logo, has been stamped on the mound of the Washington Nationals pitcher defending the World Series on Thursday night. That is the location of the most prominent stadium during a television broadcast.

The left sleeve of some of the New York Nationals and Yankees jerseys have patches that say "Black Lives Matter" and "United for Change," along with an "inverted MLB logo where the batter's silhouette is black," he said. MLB. It is the first time that the logo has been used in the field. Both the Nationals and Yankees players came onto the field during pre-game batting practice in jerseys, reading "Black Lives Matter." Before playing the National Anthem, both teams took to the field and held a black ribbon-shaped cloth and knelt, each player and coach. "Today, and every day, we unite like brothers," actor Morgan Freeman read as the players knelt. "As equals, all with the same goal: level the playing field. Change injustices. Equality is not just a word. It is our right." On the west coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers released a cheep showing Kenley Jansen, Edwin Rios, Kike Hernandez, Matt Beaty and Corey Seager wearing Black Lives Matter jerseys before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. It's all part of a new MLB policy, according to a document obtained by CNN, drafted after the league held talks with the Players Association, the Players Alliance and individual players. "MLB stands in solidarity with the black community in the fight for racial and social justice," the document read. "MLB recognizes that more needs to be done. MLB will continue to listen to the black community, including MLB players, The Players Alliance, and MLB and Club staff on this issue; improve initiatives to improve the representation of blacks in baseball. on and off the field, expand charitable giving to social justice organizations and continue to amplify the voices of our players. " The league has also reversed its policy on messages written on players' cleats. According to the document, players will now be able to "express themselves with messages and causes of social justice" during the 2020 season. Baseball may have been one of the first professional sports leagues to integrate, but it still has the racism of its past. For decades, the owners of the Major League Baseball conspired to prevent the signing of any black player, who ended up forming his own leagues commonly known as the black leagues. That changed in 1946, when Brooklyn Dodgers owner and general manager Branch Rickey signed with Black Leaguer Jackie Robinson, who became the first major league player in black in 1947. In late June, the Minnesota Twins removed a statue honoring Calvin Griffith from outside the team's stadium. Griffith had once told a crowd that he had moved his baseball team from Washington to Minneapolis because they had fewer black people.

CNN's Jill Martin and Wayne L. Sterling contributed to this report.





