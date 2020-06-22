Baseball players must now save the 2020 MLB season, the soul of the game

There is really only one way for the Major League Baseball Players Association to advance from here. They were right to take a few days to vote on the owners' latest proposal and, according to those owners, the latest, from a 60-game season.

It was a correct reading of the room given the harsh reminders they received in recent days that the coronavirus remains an evil minion, about to inflict as much damage as possible with a resumption of normality of all kinds.

But it also allows a breather to take notice: in your hands is the only true solution to this unwanted and unwieldy work disorder that has dominated the sport the past month.

The best expected result in any labor dispute is for both parties to feel that they have fared better because of the inconvenience. That has never been the case in baseball, of course, because from 1972 to 2016 or so, players had one pyrrhic victory after another, a karmic correction of the market for the past 100 or so years. And in the latest job battle, the owners emerged as a clear winner, emboldening them for the future and engaging them in more than a couple of touchdown dances.

But now, players have the power to ensure a proper conclusion. By accepting the 60 game schedule, they get what they wanted more than anything else: proportional salary. But they also get something more valuable: safe residence on the high ground in this skirmish, which is useful now and will be critical as we begin the new countdown to the expiration of this CBA after the 2021 season.

Accept the 60 games, which of course will also allow owners to claim a win as that was the number they proposed last week, and one that was left behind when players responded with 70, and which of course will allow baseball back, assuming the virus is willing to comply even a little.

If they do that, there is nothing positive for the players: They can deliver baseball, in any form, to an audience that has not yet played team sports for more than 120 days by the time spring training begins in early July. They'll get at least part of the 2020 season, and if you think it's worthless, ask any of the retired members of nearly 20,000 men who have played major league baseball what they would give to be able to play even one more week of ball.

But they will also recognize that there is simply no percentage for anyone to wait for more games. All sports engage in a boxing dance with COVID-19, and it is clear that baseball's wish will be made with the regular season before September 27, and the playoffs in late October, according to El's warnings. Dr. Anthony J. Fauci is wise, and especially because it will maximize the chance that as many players as possible can come out of a season unscathed.

It's a mutual benefit to everyone, or at least as close to a mutual benefit the sport deserves after burying its head in the mud the past month and doing its best to anger and alienate so many fans. as possible. Look, there is a lot of bitterness out there, and it is a fury that is easy to understand and easy to defend.

Many people simply love baseball too much to part with it, which is baseball's best gift and luckiest asset. But there will be damage. There was damage in 1972 and even more in 1981, and after 1994-95 there were many fans who left and stayed away. Baseball may not rule the American landscape as it used to be, but it is still a powerful ship for many people.

It can kill the hardest line players to yield even an inch in this fight, and they will surely have long memories within 16 months, when the next battle lines are drawn. But it will still be a victory for them, even if it will also be a victory for the owners. What should make that tolerable is that it would also be a victory for baseball.

But only if the players can understand: this is the only way they can go now. This is the only way they can vote.