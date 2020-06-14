Baseball players say talks are futile, tell MLB to order return

Baseball players told Major League Baseball that additional talks to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic are pointless and said owners should order a return to work, which would likely lead to lengthy litigation and the return of the sport to labor wars.

Union action on Saturday night could lead to a season of roughly 50 games instead of the 82 initially proposed by MLB. The Major League Baseball Players Association could respond by filing a complaint that would be heard by referee Mark Irvings, arguing that the players are owed hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

"Unfortunately, it appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile," union chief Tony Clark said in a statement. "It's time to go back to work. Tell us when and where.

There was no immediate response from MLB.

Players and MLB agreed to a deal on March 26 that requires prorated wages. That deal gave baseball commissioner Rob Manfred the right to start the season, provided there were no travel restrictions and games could be played before fans at regular-season stadiums. He called for "good faith" negotiations to play in empty stadiums or neutral sites.

Players insist that they shouldn't have to accept additional cuts.

MLB made three financial offers last Friday, and the union proposed two. The parties remain far apart as to how much players should get the $ 4 billion in wages they originally had to earn: MLB has offered to guarantee $ 1.27 billion and increase the total to $ 1.45 billion if completed. the postseason. Players want $ 2.25 billion.

"The players want to play. It's who we are and what we do, "Clark said." Since March, the association has made it clear that our number one approach is to play the season as completely as possible, as soon as possible, in the safest possible way. The players agreed thousands of Millions in monetary concessions as a means to that end, and in the face of repeated media leaks and misdirection, we made additional proposals to inject new revenue into the industry, proposals that would benefit owners, players, streaming partners, and fans. The same. Now it becomes evident that these efforts have fallen on deaf ears. "

Owners now have to decide whether to go ahead with a shorter schedule, perhaps 48 or 50 games. A regular 50-game season with prorated wages would add $ 1.23 billion, leaving the union to claim around $ 1 billion plus interest for damages if the case continues with a decision and the players prevail.

The parties' March agreement stated that "each party will work in good faith to start, play, and complete the 2020 championship season and the most economically feasible post-season complete – in accordance with the other provisions."

"In the past few days, homeowners have denounced the alleged lack of profitability of owning a baseball team and the Commissioner has repeatedly threatened to schedule a dramatically shortened season unless the players agree to hundreds of millions on more concessions," said Clark. "Our response has been that such concessions are not justified, they would be fundamentally unfair to players and that our sport deserves the most comprehensive 2020 season possible." These remain our positions today, particularly in light of new reports on MLB's national television rights: information we requested from the league weeks ago, but were never provided to us. "

The New York Post reported Saturday that MLB and Turner were nearing a rights deal beginning in 2022, the season after the expiration of Turner's current contract for a League Championship Series and a regular-season broadcast package from the Sunday in the second half of the season.