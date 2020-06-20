Basketball restarts in China after coronavirus closes

The Chinese basketball league was restarted after a nearly five-month shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer foreign players and no fans in the stands.

The CBA was suspended on January 24 after the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, a week before his return was scheduled after a spring break at the end of the regular season. The semifinal stage started on Saturday, with 20 teams divided into two divisions and limited places to reduce travel. All stadiums are closed to fans.

Zhejiang Lions beat the Nanjing Monkey Kings 112-95 in the first game, Hu Jinqiu led the Lions with 26 points and 17 rebounds. The Suzhou Dragons posted a 105-98 victory over Shenzhen Aviators in the second game. Jeremy Lin and the Beijing Ducks were playing a late game against Liaoning Flying Leopards.

League President and former NBA star Yao Ming praised the work of the clubs and health authorities for helping restart the CBA season.

"Everything you have experienced this season will surely take a big hit in the history of the CBA league, and the story will also take into account the difficulties, dedication, and contribution of each of us," Yao wrote in an open letter to Players and Fans posted on the CBA website.

"As the first large-scale national sports event to restart in China, the CBA rematch has strategic significance to comprehensively promote the resumption of production and restore life, and its social impact has overtaken basketball itself." .

China contained the spread of COVID-19 after being the initial epicenter of the outbreak, but Beijing reported an increase in cases last week and 205 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the capital since then.

However, Beijing recorded a fall amid stricter containment measures on Saturday, reporting 22 new cases along with five in other parts of China. There are no new deaths and 308 people remain hospitalized for treatment.

The slight increase in China last week came when the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is "accelerating" in some parts of the world.

Yao warned players and clubs to be careful.

"The epidemic is not yet over, we have to make arrangements for everyone to live, train and compete in relatively closed conditions," he said. "Neither the empty court nor the tournament system is a rhythm with which we are familiar, but the long … the lost game is before us."