Bathers in Central Park challenge the coronavirus, seen at the top

Good luck making these guys wear masks. They hardly wear any clothes!

Sunbathers flocked to the Sheep Meadow in Central Park for sunbathing on a beautiful Sunday, but many chose not to cover their faces. or much more, for that matter, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Several of the thongs, er, crowds, stripped down to their skivvies to let the sun shine near where not shine.

But while running out of pants was simply a bold fashion option, those who gave up on masks and ignored social distancing patterns were violating an established state mandate to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted the state's "great progress" in fighting the pandemic on Sunday, but threatened to shut down Manhattan and The Hamptons again if embattled residents don't follow the rules.