Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 may resume filming in the UK

The new guidelines approved in the UK would officially give movies like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 permission to resume work once again.

The batman and Fantastic Animals 3 they are officially allowed to resume production in the UK. In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic forced most ongoing film and television productions to shut down for the time being. The constantly growing list includes Jurassic World 3, The Matrix 4, and season 4 of Strange things. While many hoped to resume work after a few weeks, their delays extended as the situation gradually decreased. Studies and networks have been cautious in deciding when crews can return to work, even when some countries lift their restrictions.

The UK news, including film productions in its reopening guidelines, aired a few weeks ago, which would have yielded films like The batman and Fantastic Animals 3 permission to start again. However, despite that news, Warner Bros. chose to keep both productions on hold for the sake of security. In fact, most productions seem to err on the side of caution in other countries that have lifted restrictions, such as the Czech Republic and New Zealand. So far, the biggest movie to get back to work is James Cameron's Avatar 2, who resumed filming last week.

Now The Guardian suggests The batman and Fantastic Animals 3 could be among the next to resume filming. The UK government and health agencies have officially signed new coronavirus safety guidelines, which were developed by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute. These guidelines reportedly include rules on physical distance, safety training, and temperature testing. With approved guidelines, producers of both The batman and Fantastic Animals 3 They have been given permission to resume work, although it is still their choice whether they will actually do so. Additional productions that can start again include The little Mermaid and The Wizard season 2.

If they choose to start again soon, they can do so in July. This is likely to be a relief to Warner Bros., as both movies are among the biggest on their 2021 roster. The batman It was close to a quarter of production when it closed, forcing the DC movie to drop its original June release date to October 21. In the meantime, Fantastic Animals 3 He was about to start filming before the shutdown went live, so he still has a lot of work to complete. However, as of now, it has not been delayed since its release date of November 12.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entertainment industry quite a bit, both in regards to those ongoing productions and the movies that were supposed to be released this year. The next potential movie on the 2020 release schedule is Warner Bros. & # 39; own Beginning, Although there are many factors that could lead to delay. Given that theatrical releases are still so uncertain at the moment, studios are probably desperate to get back to work on their upcoming projects. In the end, however, it is up to Warner Bros. to decide whether The batman and Fantastic Animals 3 You can pick up soon.

