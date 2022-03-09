Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes in history. He is dark, brooding, and mysterious – everything a superhero should be. The Dark Knight of Gotham is a vigilante who fights for justice and defends the innocent against all odds. His story is one of tragedy and loss, but also hope and redemption. Robert Pattinson’s Batman is being the talk of the town with massive success in the global box office.

The Batman is all over international box offices

Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman soared into 74 offshore territories this weekend, banking $120 million at the global box office through Sunday. With $248.5 million in worldwide receipts, the domestic opening weekend has already surpassed $128.5M.

Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, ranked No. 1 in 73 of its openings, which was in line with what we expected ahead of the weekend. Warner Bros’ first international opening is also the biggest for Warner Bros since Joker in 2019 and Reeves’ biggest in international history (number three for the Pandemic without taking China and Russia into account).

Despite its running time of three hours, The Batman’s performance is great news for the offshore cinema industry – when the product is there, audiences will come, especially for a gripping, buzzy title.

What are the international figures?

Rounding out the Top 10 are Germany ($5.1M), Korea ($4.4M), Italy ($4.1M), Spain ($3.7M), and India ($3.4M). It dominated the UK at $18.4M, Mexico grossed $12M. In IMAX, The Batman made $22.3 million around the world this weekend, the format’s biggest global debut weekend in 2022 and the second-largest since December 2019.

The movie was shown on 320 IMAX screens in 74 overseas markets and earned $7.3M for an average of nearly $23K per screen. In four markets, IMAX DC was launched with the best results, including Sweden, Belgium, Argentina, and Curacao. Additionally, thirteen other markets enjoyed their second-best performance, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Switzerland, India, Denmark, and the United Arab Emirates. The Batman opened on 39 IMAX screens in Japan on Friday.

Batman is tracking 8% behind The Dark Knight Rises, 10% ahead of Justice League, 43% ahead of Wonder Woman, 45% ahead of The Dark Knight, and 143% ahead of pandemic-era comp Godzilla Vs Kong.

Why you should watch The Batman?

Batman is a great movie that you should definitely watch if you’re looking for an enjoyable and thrilling experience. The acting is superb, the action scenes are top-notch, and the story is very engaging. So make sure to check it out in theatres this weekend!

What is the cast saying about Batman?

Robert Pattinson said, “Gotham City is such an iconic place and The Batman is such an iconic character. I’m really thrilled to be playing him.”

Zoe Kravitz said, “I think The Batman is going to be one of the coolest, most exciting films of the year.”

Paul Dano said, “The script for The Batman is incredible. It’s so much fun to play this character.”

So if you’re looking for a great movie to watch this weekend, make sure to check out The Batman! You won’t be disappointed.

What is making Batman so popular?

Some of the reasons that The Batman is doing so well at the box office may include its great marketing campaign, good reviews, and the fact that it’s a very well-made movie. Additionally, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding this film due to its connections to the larger DC cinematic universe. So make sure to check it out in theatres this weekend! The Batman is a great movie and definitely worth your time. So go see it this weekend! You won’t be disappointed. Thanks for reading, and I hope you enjoy the film!