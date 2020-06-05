Batman Explains Why He’s Gotham City’s Perfect Hero

In the pages of Batman / Superman # 9, Batman reveals what is special about the Gotham people and why he is the best to protect them.

bat Man He has long been the Dark Knight and the vigilante protector of Gotham City for decades in the pages of DC Comics. He is the caped crusader, the best detective in the world, a founding member of the Justice League, and one of the most focused and determined superheroes the DC Universe has to offer. On the first pages of Batman / Superman # 9, Batman shares some ideas on why he is the best hero to protect the people of Gotham, and much of it has to do with the people of Gotham City.

On the first pages of Batman / Superman # 9 from writer Joshua Williamson with art by Clayton Henry, Batman is on his way through the Batmobile, addressing reports of an out-of-control Atomic Skull, thought to have been reformed and now wreaking havoc on Gotham. This is noticeably even stranger since Atomic Skull is typically a villain who belongs to the Superman rogue list. Even so, Batman is quite particular and protector of the city he protects, so he decides to participate without notifying the Man of Steel. Things quickly got out of hand, as Batman soon discovers that Skull is not in full control of his abilities, including his explosive powers. Fortunately, Superman is alerted to the situation courtesy of his super audience and quickly flies to Gotham to help the Dark Knight.

While a crazed Atomic Skull is interesting enough in Batman / Superman # 9, Batman's idea of ​​his own Gotham city is definitely remarkable. At the beginning of the topic, Batman talks about how after each major super villain attack and menace to the city (of which there are several), all experts predict that Gotham City will experience some form of mass exodus, and that that attack It will be the last straw for citizens, and they will pack, grab their families and move to a supposedly safer place. Batman shares that the opposite is actually the case.

According to Batman, experts are always wrong because they don't know Gotham. He says that the people in his city are stubborn and stubborn, and that he often receives more people arriving in the city after a major attack, trying to prove to the world that they are strong enough to survive Gotham and its darkness. darkness. Why else would they stay after terrible events, such as when Bane recently ruled Gotham in City of Bane, or the upcoming Joker War, which is sure to cause massive mayhem and destruction? Even though Batman talks about the people he protects with what feels like pride and admiration, his claim also seems like an inverse reason why he's the perfect hero to protect them. Who is more stubborn and stubborn in the DC Universe than Batman himself? Who is so determined and focused, constantly demonstrating to everyone that he can survive whatever is thrown at him? This line of thinking makes sense, since Batman is a Gothamite.

Bruce Wayne is a true Son of Gotham, who grew up there, which is somewhat unique when you think about it compared to his fellow Justice League and the kingdoms they generally protect: Superman protects Metropolis, but he is originally from another planet. Wonder Woman protects the world, but rarely can she return to the island from her education. Green Lantern protects an entire sector of the universe, Aquaman is torn between land and sea, Cyborg really doesn't have a singular city to protect him, and The Flash, while residing in his Central City home, often traverses beyond your home to other realities and timelines thanks to its speed. bat Man He is truly the best superhero to protect Gotham people because he is one of them and has most of his same beliefs and values.

