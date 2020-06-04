Batman Has a Brother, But It’s NOT The Joker

While the Joker movie implied that Arthur Fleck could be Batman's older brother, his real brother Thomas Wayne Jr. is just as twisted.

For the longest time, bat Man He believed that he had no siblings and that he was an only child. However, the movie & # 39; Joker & # 39; It gave the Bruce Wayne story a twist, as that version of the Clown Prince of Crime is possibly Thomas Wayne's bastard son. However, Batman's real brother in Earth-3 could be just as twisted (if not worse) than the Joker.

In & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, it is suggested that Arthur Fleck be the son of billionaire Thomas Wayne. Fleck's mother, Penny, was a former employee of Wayne Enterprises and wrote letters to Thomas about his affair (he denied it). The revelation is largely left open, but the implication that Joker is Bruce's older brother adds another dimension to the character's relationship. But, in the comics, the real Thomas Wayne Jr. was also a vicious supervillain.

In the comics, there are two featured versions of Thomas Wayne Jr. The first is Earth-3's older brother, who becomes part of the Crime Syndicate as Owlman. That version of Wayne Jr. is a psychopath, as he helped Alfred kill Bruce and his parents on that Earth, even though the Wayne were monsters. Owlman and Crime Syndicate have tried to control and destroy the Land of Batman (and the universe) on multiple occasions helping Darkseid and Lady Perpetua in their attempts to finish off Earth-Prime.

Thomas Wayne Jr. also appeared in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Owls cut arc. Lincoln March runs March Ventures and pretends to be an ally of Bruce. Actually, March was working alongside the Court of Owls. March later claims that he is the real Wayne Jr. and says that he was trained by Owl's Court to replace Batman; however, he leaves the group after he is killed and brought back to life. In his final fight on goal, Wayne Jr. apparently dies in an explosion, but considering that the Court gave him a healing factor, he is practically immortal. Like Arthur Fleck in & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;, the comic doesn't really confirm whether March is telling the truth. It could be Bruce Wayne's real brother, or he could be making up the whole story as a ploy against him.

Regardless of Thomas Wayne Jr.'s potential infatuation with owls, Batman Brother in Earth-3 and Earth-Prime turn out to be bad guys coming after Bruce. After fighting Owlman, Lincoln March, and Joker, it's safe to say that Bruce Wayne is glad he was an only child.

