Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders is an animated film that was released in 2016. This movie features Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and Joker as they take on a variety of villains including Penguin, Catwoman, and Riddler. The animation style is similar to the 1960’s TV show. It has been well received by critics for its humour and art style.

What was Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders about?

The Warner bros official synopsis reads, “A DC Classic Original Movie! It’s back to the 1960s as Batman and Robin spring into action when Gotham City is threatened by a quartet of Batman’s most fiendish foes – Penguin, The Joker, Riddler, and Catwoman. This time, the four Super-Villains have combined their wicked talents to hatch a plot so nefarious that the Dynamic Duo will need to go to outer space (and back) to foil their arch enemies and restore order in Gotham City. It’s a truly fantastic adventure that will pit good against evil, good against good, evil against evil … and feature two words that exponentially raise the stakes for both sides: Replicator Ray. Holy Multiplication Tables!”

What is special about the movie?

Who does not love Batman!!. All the 90’s kids have grown watching this superhero wipe out evil from Gotham City. There are not enough words to praise this superhero. But, those few who unfortunately do not know him might think, why watch Batman? This film is a classic Batman movie that will keep you entertained the whole time. It has great humour and action, plus some very exciting scenes. The villains are perfectly cast and really bring the story to life. You will not be disappointed!

This is a great film for anyone who enjoys the Batman franchise. The humour and art style make it feel like a classic Batman movie. It’s also great for kids since it has a PG rating. If you’re looking for an enjoyable animated film, I recommend checking out Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders.

When did Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders come out?

The movie was premiered on October 6, 2016.

The Bright Knight and The Boy Wonder guide tonight's mini-binge! It's a triple-header with Batman: The Movie, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and Batman vs. Two-Face, all light-hearted, fun and colorful adventures! #Batman66 #Batman #AdamWest #BurtWard #TheBrightKnight pic.twitter.com/amNpJdH9BS — The World's Finest 🏳️‍🌈 (@worldsfinest) March 29, 2020

Who are in the cast?

The movie has been directed by Rick Morales and screenplay by Michael Jelenic. It stars Adam West as Bruce Wayne aka Batman. We also saw Burt Ward as Dick Grayson / Robin. Other important characters were:

Julie Newmar as Catwoman

Jeff Bergman as Joker, Announcer

William Salyers as Penguin

Wally Wingert as Riddler

Jim Ward as Commissioner James Gordon

Steven Weber as Alfred Pennyworth

Thomas Lennon as Chief Miles O’Hara

What is the cast saying about Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders?

Director Rick Morales says, “We were all fans of the show as kids and to be able to bring that back, with the original cast, is an amazing opportunity. I can’t wait for people to see it.” Adam West says, “I’m very excited about this film. We’re getting back to where we started. It’s just a blast from the past.” Burt Ward adds, “This is really a love letter from us to the fans. We’re so happy that Warner Bros. allowed us to do it.” Jeff Bergman, who voices The Joker in the movie said, “It was such a joy and honour being asked to play one of my favourite villains ever!” And Announcer Jeff Bergman says, “Holy excitement! Holy hype!” West, Ward, and Bergman all expressed their excitement about the project and their gratitude to Warner Bros. for giving them the opportunity to create this unique film. So, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders is a great movie that you will never forget. It has all the ingredients of a wonderful adventure and doses them perfectly, so there’s never a dull moment to be found. Whether you are a Batman fan or not, this film will surely impress! -Zachary

