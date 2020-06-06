Batman Returns’ Original Plan For Billy Dee Williams’ Two-Face

Here it is Batman Returns Billy Dee Williams' original plan for Harvey Dent / Two-Face, and why the character was cut. Following Tim Burton's historic success bat Man In 1989, it was a fact that Warner Bros. would be pursuing a sequel, though Burton was reluctant after the stressful production of the original. It was only after the studio offered him much more creative freedom than he signed up, that's why Batman Returns is easily the most unique and weird superhero blockbuster of all time.

Tim Burton wanted to separate Batman Returns from the first movie, which is why only a handful of characters return and there are only a couple of fleeting references to the original. The sequel was a huge hit, but parents complained about its relentless darkness and wickedness, which is not something typically associated with a family blockbuster. This led Burton from the third. bat Man movie, with Joel Schumacher taking over the franchise.

It is a known part of Batman Returns development that some main characters were cut from the script before filming. This includes Robin, who was portrayed as a teenage mechanic who helps fix the Batmobile, and later teams up with Batman to take on The Penguin; Marlon Wayans was chosen but the paper was cut to simplify the plot. Another character who didn't make the cut was Billy Dee Williams' Harvey Dent. Comic fans knew that Dent eventually evolves into Two-Face, with Williams taking on the role in the first bat Man under the assumption that Dent would become the villain.

Tim Burton decided not to include Harvey Dent just to separate the sequel even further from bat Man, and while Christopher Walken's corrupt businessman Max Shreck is supposed to have fulfilled the role that Harvey would have played, this does not appear to be the case. Shreck was an original character created by screenwriter Daniel Waters for "triangular"The many other plots in the film, and in an interview with Money in light, He explained "I had a scene of Billy Dee Williams injured and then getting a coin, but we didn't do anything about it"

It looks like the role of Harvey Dent / Two-Face in Batman Returns would never have been more than a cameo. Other interviews with Waters describe Harvey tossing a coin and when he comes out on the bright side he does nothing, prompting his return in the next movie. The idea of ​​including the character was rejected at the beginning of development, and Dent does not appear in the first drafts of Waters' script, so it is unknown how it would have figured in the story or how it is marked. His possible elements of Shreck's story would have appeared in the creation of Two-Face, but the character was never going to be a main villain in Batman Returns. Tommy Lee Jones would later assume the role of 1995 Batman foreverbut Billy Dee Williams was finally able to play Two-Face in 2017 The Lego Batman movie.

