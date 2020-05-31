Batman star Paul Dano scoffs at his take on The Riddler

Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will have his work cut out for him in The batman, with the hero taking on a myriad of Gotham's most malicious villains in his debut movie. Colin Farrell is playing the penguin, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman, and Paul Dano is playing the role of Prince of Puzzles, the Riddle.

Interestingly, while we've seen photos of Farrell and Kravitz (albeit blurred), we still have to see Dano as Edward Nashton, as he will be known in the movie. We know very little about his opinion of the supervillain, then. Well, it can't say much, but the actor has made a weird comment about his part in The batman during an interview with The Playlist. Dano made it clear that he is excited to go back to work once the film industry can start again.

"I can't even legally say anything about it," Dano said. "There is something fun there about my character and all the characters. It's the kind of movie we are desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So I hope we all figure this out (coronavirus situation) and get excited to see one Batman movie. It'll be worth it. It's going to be really cool. "

The star continued to talk a little more about how the pandemic affected production, recalling how she was prevented from returning to Scotland, before production shutdown, after a short break with her family. However, he later reiterated how excited he is for The batman thanks to how "powerful" the writer / director Matt Reeves' script is.

“But I feel very good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by your script, which I think is potentially powerful. We hope to return soon? I'm not sure."

Reeves, and by extension Warner Bros., keeps a lot of the movie under his hat, or hood, right now, but he has provided fans with some exciting revelations, such as Pattinson in the swimsuit (see previous video) and our first glance. In the Batmobile. It will take a while until filming restarts, but Dano suggests that it will be worth it. Capture The batman in theaters next October.