Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. He has been featured in comic books, movies, and TV shows. Batman is known for his dark and brooding personality, as well as his fighting skills and gadgets.

He defends Gotham City from criminals and villains like the Joker and Bane.

The plotline of the Batman

The Batman story is always evolving, making Batman a superhero that can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time because of this. When you read Batman, you never know what will happen next. This makes Batman an exciting character to follow, and someone who always has something new to offer. If you’re looking for a superhero who can keep you entertained, Batman is the one for you.

Names of the characters in Batman

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle

Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon

Colin Farrell as Oz

Paul Dano as The Riddler

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Andy Serkis as Alfred

Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson

Barry Keoghan as Unseen Arkham Prisoner

Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál

Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez

Peter McDonald as Kenzie

Con O’Neill as Chief Mackenzie Bock

Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

Rupert Penry-Jones as Mayor Don Mitchell, Jr.

Kosha Engler as Mrs. Mitchell

Archie Barnes as Mitchell’s Son

Janine Harouni as Carla

Batman: The Dark Knight of Gotham City is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Batman.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Jeffrey Wright as Lt.

James Gordon, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman franchise has been through a lot of changes over the years. Batman: The Dark Knight of Gotham City is the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader, and it looks like this one might be the darkest yet.

The Dark Knight of Gotham City is currently in theaters.

The Batman franchise has been through a lot of changes in the last few years. Ben Affleck stepped down as Batman, and Matt Reeves is currently working on a new Batman movie that will reportedly be set in the early days of Batman's career.

The Dark Knight of Gotham City looks like it will be a return to form for the franchise, and it could be one of the darkest Batman movies yet. Batman has always been a dark character, but in recent years he’s become even more so.