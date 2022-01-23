There are a lot of superheroes out there. But only one can truly be called the Dark Knight of Gotham City. That man is Batman. He is a vigilante who has sworn to protect the people of Gotham City from criminals and supervillains. He is a master of martial arts and detective skills, and he uses his intellect and technology to fight crime. Batman is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, and for good reason!

He is a symbol of hope and justice for the people of Gotham City. Thanks to Batman, the streets of Gotham are safe for ordinary citizens. The Dark Knight will always be remembered as one of the greatest superheroes of all time. Batman’s new movie is going to release on 4 March 2022.

What’s surprising then?

Batman’s new movie has a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie may be the longest one featuring the caped crusader character till now. The longest-running theatrical superhero movie till now is Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute. Leaving behind these movies the record holder for the longest superhero movie is Zack Snyder’s Justice League at four hours and two minutes. The movie is being the most-awaited movie, with fans losing their patience.

Who will be in The Batman?

The Batman movie will star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Paul Dano will play The Riddler, a serial killer pursued by Batman, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin.

What is the cast saying about the coming Batman movie?

Robert Pattinson said, “It’s going to be dark. I always felt like The Batman should be, like, a really lovely character. He’s a superhero that doesn’t want to be a superhero, right? That’s always been my take on it. And he’s sort of at war with himself because of the nature of his parents and what happened to them. So it’s just been an interesting psychological thing to explore. Zoë Kravitz said, “I think Catwoman is sexy and powerful and sassy. She’s kind of badass but also kind of vulnerable in certain ways.” “She’s not just there to be someone’s love interest. She’s really her own character and has a lot going on. It was great to see that side of her because she’s always so strong in the comics.”

What are people saying about it?

So far, reactions to the cast have been mixed. Some people think that Pattinson is a great choice for Batman, while others feel like he’s too young and doesn’t fit the role. Farrell has also been met with some criticism, with some people feeling like he’s not right for the Penguin role. Kravitz seems to be mostly well-received by fans thus far. No matter what fans say though, we won’t know how good or bad the movie will be until it’s actually released. The cast is definitely intriguing and has the potential to either be great or terrible. We’ll just have to wait and see!

Robert Pattinson is #TheBatman. Only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/aCyGuzkBUX — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 22, 2022

What is special about Batman?

Some people might say that The Batman is special because of the dark and serious tone it takes. The comics are known for being much more gritty and realistic than other superhero stories, and this has been brought over to the movies as well. Batman is also one of the few superheroes who doesn’t have any superpowers – he relies entirely on his own skills and intelligence to fight crime. This makes him a very interesting character to watch on screen. Others might argue that what makes Batman so special is the wide variety of villains he faces. The Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, and many others provide an endless stream of challenges for Batman to overcome. Each villain brings something new to the table, making each movie feel different from the last.

Batman is definitely one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. He’s been around for decades and shows no signs of slowing down. If you’re looking for an action-packed movie with a great story, then be sure to check out The Dark Knight of Gotham City! The film is set to come out in March. It will be interesting to see how the two actors play off each other. Kravitz seems like she is going to bring new light to Selina Kyle while Pattinson seems like he is ready to explore Batman’s dark side. I cannot wait for this movie!