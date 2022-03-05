There are many superheroes in the world, but there is only one The Batman. He is the dark knight of Gotham City, and he fights for justice against criminals and supervillains. Batman is a symbol of hope for the people of Gotham City, and he has dedicated his life to protecting them from harm. Whether it’s fighting against The Joker or The Riddler, The Batman always comes out on top!

The Batman movie review

The movie starts with Franz Schubert’s lyrics of Ave Maria playing in the background, but what proceeds to be on screen is nothing angelic or comforting like the voice of that angelic prayer to Mother Mary. Gotham is in unrest and there’s a threatening nexus between the drug mafia and those guarding the community. They want to do something awful and bad to the city. At the axis of this are men in power-Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Collin Farrel as the most unrecognisable villain in Batman history playing Oswald or The Penguin, John Turturro as the threatening Carmine Falcone and the one who’ll send jitters down your spinal column-Paul Dano as the Riddler. These men have their own programs and cunning games to play with Batman.

Our The Batman is not alone!!

But Batman isn’t alone. His graceful accomplice, Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, is his partner. The plot of The Batman gets down to him and Alfred, played by the all-rounder Andy Serkis, unravelling what seems like a jigsaw puzzle with pieces laced with death and devastation. Every murder and death has an envelope with the words The Batman’, messages from the Riddler, blatantly describing him that he’s no superhero and how he’s fallen from grace. There’s pressure in every frame, the action sequences are weighty ( do watch it on IMAX) and that backdrop score is an unchanging reminder that peril is lurking in the darkness.

How is The Batman all in all?

Technically, The Batman is superior in numerous degrees-the batmobile looks amped up, this is no sleek, bright machine, but one that means business. Indeed his bat- suit, the sophisticated work on his chest and the arms or the length of his cape, there’s so much attention to detail that adds up to the on-screen magic. Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman is deliciously godly. It’s not just the way she walks in that suit, but her eyes that glow up every time she locks them with Batman, there’s so big chemistry then!

Why you should watch The Batman?

Batman is one movie you shouldn’t miss. The action, the plot, the cinematography- all of it will keep you at the edge of your seat! And if that’s not enough, The Batman boasts an excellent cast that brings these iconic characters to life. So what are you waiting for? Go watch The Batman now!

The Joker is also one to reckon with in The Batman. He’s deranged, maniacal and absolutely nuts, but he’s also got a plan. You can see the wheels turning in his head as he works out his next move- it’s chilling and captivating all at once. There’s something about The Joker that just keeps you guessing and on your toes making him a worthy adversary for The Batman.

If you’re a fan of superhero movies, then The Batman is definitely one that you don’t want to miss! It’s got everything you could possibly want- and more. So go check it out now! You won’t regret it. The Dark Knight of Gotham City is a title that has been held by many throughout the years, but there is only one true Dark Knight- The Batman. He’s dark, he’s moody, and he’s a little bit If you’re looking for a good superhero movie to watch, then I definitely recommend The Dark Knight of Gotham City. It doesn’t disappoint! In fact, it might just be my favourite superhero movie ever. So go check it out now- you won’t regret it!