2022 is a big year for The Batman. Not only will the superhero be celebrating his 80th anniversary, but a new movie is scheduled to hit theatres in the fall. The hype around this film is already intense, with fans eagerly awaiting any news or sneak peeks that they can get their hands on. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at what we know about Batman-2022 so far and discuss expectations for the upcoming movie.

The Batman-2022 movie is set to be directed by Matt Reeves, who is best known for his work on the Planet of the Apes reboot series. The screenplay will be written by Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns. This will be Affleck’s third time playing the role of Batman, and he has stated that this movie will be a “standalone” film rather than a part of the extended DC universe. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will play Thomas Wayne.

The cast of The Batman 2022

– Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman

– Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

– Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne

The plot of The Batman 2022 has not been released yet. But it is said to focus on a younger Bruce Wayne during his second year as the Dark Knight. The movie is set to begin filming in 2021 and is expected to be released in 2022.

Overall, The Batman 2022 seems like it will be a great movie. The cast is talented and passionate about the project, and Matt Reeves is a skilled director. While there are some concerns about how well the film will do commercially. They seem like they will be able to overcome that with a great product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectations of the fans!

Expectations from the movie-goers are high as ever with The Batman-2022. The movie has been in development for a while and was announced after Ben Affleck’s departure from the project as The Caped Crusader. Fans were initially sceptical about who would replace Affleck, but when Matt Reeves signed on to direct, people started to get more excited.

Release date announced

The Batman-2022 is set to come out in just a few days most probably the 8th of march. The cast is full of talented actors including Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts), Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood), and John David Washington (Ballers).

New banner for The Batman. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/DXco6PfPsJ — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) October 15, 2021

The Batman movie review

The movie starts with Franz Schubert’s lyrics of Ave Maria playing in the background, but what proceeds to be on screen is nothing angelic or comforting like the voice of that angelic prayer to Mother Mary. Gotham is in unrest and there’s a threatening nexus between the drug mafia and those guarding the community. They want to do something awful and bad to the city. At the axis of this are men in power-Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Collin Farrel as the most unrecognizable villain in Batman history playing Oswald or The Penguin, John Turturro as the threatening Carmine Falcone, and the one who’ll send jitters down your spinal column-Paul Dano as the Riddler. These men have their own programs and cunning games to play with Batman.

Why you should watch The Batman?

Batman is one movie you shouldn’t miss. The action, the plot, the cinematography- all of it will keep you at the edge of your seat! And if that’s not enough, The Batman boasts an excellent cast that brings these iconic characters to life. So what are you waiting for? Go watch The Batman now!

The Joker is also one to reckon with in The Batman. He’s deranged, maniacal, and absolutely nuts, but he’s also got a plan. You can see the wheels turning in his head as he works out his next move- it’s chilling and captivating all at once. There’s something about The Joker that just keeps you guessing and on your toes making him a worthy adversary for The Batman.