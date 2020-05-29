Batman was named after two royal historical heroes

& # 39; Bruce Wayne & # 39; It not only refers to the secret identity of Batman, but also the names of two real historical figures from whom Batman received his name.

The story of how Batman The character that was first created is one of the most fascinating origin stories in comics. Originally conceived by Bob Kane with little to come out of except a name, it wasn't until his collaborator and man of ideas, Bill Finger, appeared and developed the basic concept of Kane that the caped crusader was finally born.

It took Finger decades to get full credit for his work on the invention … everything except the utility belt (credited to Gardner Fox, not Kane), which was Finger's suggestion. One of Finger's most significant contributions to the Batman myth was the character's name, Bruce Wayne. Both Kane and Finger played a role in choosing Batman's secret identity, but they didn't just pull random names out of a hat. The duo analyzed the story and named the Dark Knight after two real-life historical figures to help better symbolize Batman as a character.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Batman is a real VAMPIRE in The Astro City

The first of Batman's namesakes is someone movie fans are probably already familiar with, Robert the Bruce, known in pop culture as one of the supporting characters in Mel Gibson's best film, Braveheart. Interestingly, it was Robert Bruce who received the nickname Braveheart in real life after his death, not the protagonist of the movie William Wallace. According to Bob Kane's autobiography, Batman and me Finger wanted to choose someone associated with the nobility and nobility to emphasize Batman's modern role as a millionaire playboy, so he chose Robert the Bruce for his accusation with Scottish royalty. With his first name taken care of, it was Kane who chose his last name.

Kane suggested Batman's last name and it was one of the few original ideas he had to print. Kane chose to look at American colonial history and named Batman "Crazy" Anthony Wayne, a brigadier general in the American revolution who earned his epithet for the way he fiercely fought the British. "Mad" Anthony is actually Batman's canonical ancestor in DC Comics, and there was even a time when Batman went back in time to meet his ancestor in The best in the world # 187 in another strange adventure from the Silver Age of the 60s.

It is fitting that Batman be descended from a hero of the American Revolution, as later writers would emphasize Gotham City's role in the Revolutionary War. In Alan Moore & # 39; s Swamp Thing Saga (the same race where Swamp Thing effortlessly destroyed Batman) The reader is shown how the Wayne family historically helped build and maintain Gotham from colonial times to the present. To name bat Man after a war hero fighting for independence is highly symbolic, but it works to emphasize his character's core traits: that he will never give up and will always fight for what is right.

Next: Forget Batman, FRANKENSTEIN is Gotham City's new hero

The reason why Spider-Man can literally stick to walls