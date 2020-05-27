Battle Angel Fandom demands a Disney sequel

You can't keep a good manga, just look Battle Angel Alita and the seemingly permanent place that it has held in anime bookstores and stores everywhere for over twenty years. The cult classic series finally got some attention in the form of 2019. Alita Battle angel courtesy of fanatic James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez. The live-action adaptation stands as one of the first (or only, depending on who you ask) Hollywood adaptations of a beloved anime to gain the respect of fans, even though that did not translate into a equally impressive box office performance.

But that detail will not be enough to quench the passion of Battle angel Fans, many of whom see Disney's recent acquisition of the property as part of their purchase of 20th Century Fox as an opportunity to maintain the franchise. These fans have now taken to Twitter to campaign for a follow-up to the 2019 movie, tagging the official Mouse House account with requests for a sequel or prequel to adapt more of the original Yukito Kishiro manga, or at least resolve the provocation. of the film of a suspenseful ending.

And let's not forget the petition in progress at Change.org for a sequel, which currently has more than 155,000 signatures and counting.

Alita: battle angel released in January 2019, grossing $ 85.7 million at the national box office and $ 319.1 million internationally against an estimated budget of $ 170 million. Those national numbers aren't great, but with recent Disney reports expressing a keen interest in doing more with intellectual property, and some accounts even claiming that a prequel show may hit Disney Plus at some point, the voices of these fanatics may have finally reached those responsible. Although the future of Alita: battle angel It remains uncertain as of now, at least his fan base keeps his spirit alive and well.



