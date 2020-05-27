Battle Angel Fandom demands a Disney sequel

You can't keep a good manga, just look Battle Angel Alita and the seemingly permanent place that it has held in anime bookstores and stores everywhere for over twenty years. The cult classic series finally got some attention in the form of 2019. Alita Battle angel courtesy of fanatic James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez. The live-action adaptation stands as one of the first (or only, depending on who you ask) Hollywood adaptations of a beloved anime to gain the respect of fans, even though that did not translate into a equally impressive box office performance.

But that detail will not be enough to quench the passion of Battle angel Fans, many of whom see Disney's recent acquisition of the property as part of their purchase of 20th Century Fox as an opportunity to maintain the franchise. These fans have now taken to Twitter to campaign for a follow-up to the 2019 movie, tagging the official Mouse House account with requests for a sequel or prequel to adapt more of the original Yukito Kishiro manga, or at least resolve the provocation. of the film of a suspenseful ending.

Excuse me sir @Disney, when do you do the sequel to Alita Battle Angel? And a prequel for that matter? – Sage (@SageCrule) May 24, 2020

"It is fun to do the impossible." ~ Walt Disney @Disney We will not stop bothering you. WE WANT ALITA SEQUEL. WE WANT ALITA 2. PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN. – Nin🌻➐ (@ iamjohn_11) May 26, 2020

If Disney doesn't let 20th Century do a Battle Angel Alita 2, I'm going to raise hell – Denton (@ DJacob21) May 20, 2020

Good morning, Mr. Horn. An evil organization is trying to lobotomize Americans with mindless movies. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to have Disney give the green light to a sequel to Alita. If it fails, we will reject any knowledge of your actions. Good luck Alan pic.twitter.com/qfT6nUQacG – Charlie Schmidt (@ CharlieSchmidt1) May 24, 2020

Here's a link for those who want to apply for Alita at Disney +. https://t.co/3NhWP3ylqu Click "Make Comments" and then "Request a Movie or Show." Admittedly, HBO has the rights to play Alita: Battle Angel until at least 2022, so this is only intended to send a message to Disney. https://t.co/lnz2wOpMoo – The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔ ♥ (@AlitaArmy) May 20, 2020



The world seems beautiful for the living to love being alive in it. Beauty delights and encourages us. Alita: Battle Angel is a beautiful movie. If Disney cares about art and beauty, then a continuation is assured. @DisneyStudios @20th century #AlitaSequel #WatchAlita @doc_ido pic.twitter.com/eATt2QOnq4 – Charlie Schmidt (@ CharlieSchmidt1) May 23, 2020

While a D + prequel is not what we ultimately want, I see the positive here. If Disney is willing to invest in Alita, develop product value and audience awareness, they may be preparing Alita for an eventual completion of the theatrical trilogy. – Eddie McTrigger (@ DavidEHarrellI1) May 18, 2020

And let's not forget the petition in progress at Change.org for a sequel, which currently has more than 155,000 signatures and counting.

Alita: battle angel released in January 2019, grossing $ 85.7 million at the national box office and $ 319.1 million internationally against an estimated budget of $ 170 million. Those national numbers aren't great, but with recent Disney reports expressing a keen interest in doing more with intellectual property, and some accounts even claiming that a prequel show may hit Disney Plus at some point, the voices of these fanatics may have finally reached those responsible. Although the future of Alita: battle angel It remains uncertain as of now, at least his fan base keeps his spirit alive and well.