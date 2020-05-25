Battle Angel producer teases a possible sequel with a funny photo

Jon Landau, producer of last year's sci-fi blockbuster Alita: battle angel, recently took a hit on his own fan base. In an Instagram post, seen below, the filmmaker wore a special T-shirt whose design implied that, if his followers helped control the spread of the coronavirus by washing their hands, he would reward them with the sequel they had begged for all of this. hour.

Although Landau probably wanted the post to be understood as a joke rather than a genuine promise, there is a good chance that Alita's story will finally reach the second part. In fact, not only is the film incredibly open, but also its production, which was originally supposed to be directed by Avatar Creator James Cameron – He also ended up doubling his original investment of $ 170 million.

Based on a Japanese manga of the same name, Alita: battle angel It tells the story of a deadly warrior machine that works like a smart teenager. When her broken remains are discarded from a floating metropolis in the sky, an inventor who lives on the surface (played by Cristoph Waltz) brings her back to life. Although he is determined to raise her as his own daughter, he cannot disconnect her from his own violent past or hide her from his own.



Although the artistic merit of the film (not to mention his income) would surely have been much greater if Cameron had stayed in the director's chair, Alita it's still a pretty decent high-concept action-adventure flick The story, while uninspired, is rarely delayed, and when it does, stellar CGI and global design never stop getting back on track.

Despite some questionable design options, especially the staggeringly large anime eyes of the main character, Alita: battle angel It remains one of the best original tents that have come out in recent years, easily winning over colossal failures like Deadly engines and even Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald. So when it comes to the aftermath, we are inside.