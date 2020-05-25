BATTLE FOR THE GRID announces season 3 characters – Newsdio

On Sunday night, nWay revealed details for Season 3 of Power Rangers: Network Battle. The official revelation shows us that Lauren Shiba from Super samurai finally comes to the game and rj's Jungle fury He will join the fight alongside a third mysterious character. Now, I find it funny that they say it's a mystery, but they show us their silhouette. It is clearly Scorpina, Goldar's girlfriend and the villain of Powerful morphin equipment. Now, I'm going to be honest, while I'm kind of sick of it all MMPR happy, I'm happy to see Scorpina do something.

The three new characters are not the only thing that comes to Battle for the network even if. Fans will also get the Phantom Beast King skin for Dai Shi. Also, there are two amazing things that will be available for free to all players. First, the Samurai Megazord will be a new Ultra that characters can choose from. Second, they are revamping the Ultra system. At this time, players have to wait until one of their characters is removed to activate their Ultra. However, when the update goes live, there will be a Megazord Vengeance Meter that will be used to summon your Ultra.

I am really excited about all these updates for Battle for the network. Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for any of this other than "Coming Soon." Which of the three new characters are you most excited to use? Battle for the network It is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.