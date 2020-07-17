Battle for the house: The leading handicapper moves 20 runs toward the Democrats

Republicans must win 18 seats in the November election to win back the House of Representatives.

But a new projection of a high nonpartisan political handicap spells trouble for House Republicans.

Democrats ride & # 39; green wave & # 39; as they try to win back the Senate

Friday's Cook Political Report moved his outlook for 20 House races toward Democrats.

"I don't remember the last time we ran so many races at once, let alone in the same direction," Cook House editor Dave Wasserman tweeted.

The Cook Report points to the top of the ticket, with Wasserman writing that "President Trump's abysmal polls since the (coronavirus) pandemic began are seriously jeopardizing the fortunes of the Republican Party."

He speculated that "perhaps we are approaching the point where dozens of Republicans in the House of Representatives will have to decide whether to release the president and execute a" check and balance "message, offering voters insurance against Democrats. of Congress moving too far to the left under a potential Biden administration.

Thanks to a big blue wave, Democrats regained the House in 2018 for the first time in 8 years. Currently they control the chamber 233-197, with 1 libertarian vacancy and 4 vacancies.