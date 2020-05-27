Battle Royal, the appearance of Mike Tyson and the segment of Britt Baker ready for tonight's AEW dynamite | Newsdio

The time has come for another episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 8 p.m. EST.

The show takes place in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. At the time of writing this article, the main topic of this program is still unknown.

Most importantly announced for this show is a Battle Royal to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship, which was won by Cody Rhodes after defeating Lance Archer in the tournament finals in the Double or Nothing pay-per-event event of the Saturday.

We will air any newsworthy moment, including next week's match announcements and the winner of Battle Royal. Here is the updated card:

A Battle Royal will be held to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship

Britt Baker will announce more details and her return schedule after suffering a knee injury last week.

More details about AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. will be revealed. Brian Cage at the Fyter Fest

Mike Tyson to appear

Pep Rally Inner Circle