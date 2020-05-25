Battle Tales Comic is Band Of Brothers from Anakin

With the galaxy divided, the Jedi Council dispatches Anakin Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi and Plo Koon to lead the fight against the separatist forces in Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales. A new weekly series from IDW Publishing, Battle tales explore untold stories of The Clone Wars Told by veteran soldier Captain Rex, Commander Cody, and the obedient clones assigned escort duty to the daring and often reckless Jedi. With new adventures from before the dark times, Battle tales has fan favorites from The Clone Wars Animated series that includes the villain Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress and General Grievous.

There has never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan! With Disney + airing the nine films in the Skywalker saga and the poignant conclusion of the epic season 7 of The Clone Warsas well as the promise of a second season of The Mandalorian and the ambitious The high republic coming this fall, the legends of Star Wars continue captivating. IDW captures that spirit in the latest addition to the Star Wars Canyon, Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales, expanding the popular youth counselor of the publishing house Star Wars Adventures Serie.

It is a time of great turmoil. In the first issue of Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle TalesThe Jedi and their clone battalions are dispatched to counter the relentless march of the Separatists across the galaxy. Clone troopers Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Wolffe, Boost, and Hardcase cling to the disputed planet Hisseen and exchange war stories, while Anakin Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi, and Plo Koon advance in Separatist positions. Having cracked down on Count Dooku’s clankers, the Jedi anticipate Dooku’s plans and prepare to fight against Hisseen government control at the hands of separatists. Meanwhile, Captain Rex returns to his troops with a story of Anakin’s irrepressible heroism and General Skywalker’s enduring oath to the soldiers in his charge.

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales is a new serialized weekly title that takes readers beyond the battlefield to explore the humanity behind the helmet and what it means to be a soldier in the Grand Army of the Republic. Created in Kamino to fight a galactic war for the newly forged empire, the clone troopers of Battle tales They demonstrate that they are more than an expandable resource and their camaraderie with the Jedi is not a short-lived convenience. Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales It captures the camaraderie and solidarity that comes when adversity is at its peak. As Anakin fervently explains to his Band of Brothers in the first issue, “No one is left behind, Captain … You’re more than just soldiers, Rex. You are men Men whose lives are in my hands, and I don’t take it lightly. ”

Do not miss the beginning of the new chapter of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales from IDW Publishing. Available in print and online from IDW and Comixology and from your local comic book store.

More: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Comic Teases “Undisclosed Story”

Source: IDW