

Sci-fi shows are always great, but this series has the best sci-fi this side of the galaxy. What sets sci-fi apart from other shows is that it doesn’t have to be a certain type of story or it could just be a show about science and technology. Battlestar Galactica: Sci-fi series is an awesome series about a group of people who are trying to save the universe from annihilation by the evil Cylons. The show is set in a future where there are many different colonies that have various factions fighting against one another to take over the planet and make their way onto Earth.

What is Battlestar Galactica series about?

Battlestar Galactica has been a sci-fi series since the beginning. It has always dealt with some form of science, how the universe works and sometimes, it’s about humanity trying to save their planet. The show has always featured humans as action heroes fighting against an alien threat who want to wipe out all human race.

How many seasons the Battlestar Galactica have?

The series has 4 seasons in all. They are:

Battlestar Galactica (1978–79)

Galactica 1980 (1980)

Battlestar Galactica (2003)

Battlestar Galactica (2004–09)

When did the series came out?

The first season was aired way back in September 17, 1978. The season was aired on ABC Channel running 24 episodes.

Random Binge Recommendation #4

(still great even if you've seen every episode already)

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA pic.twitter.com/iRaG9R0e8b — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) May 9, 2020

What is special about Battlestar Galactica?

The series has a very good storyline. Being released in 1987 when space exploration and space travel was so less explored compared from today. And bringing out such sci-fi story involving space wars, planetary travel and much more is commendable. Very good sci-fi series for kids. This is a very popular sci-fi series for adults and kids. Battlestar Galactica is an extremely well developed and very entertaining series about what is the meaning of life.The series follows a space exploration story as it relates to humans in the Milky Way galaxy. In this series there are three different races, each with their own culture, customs, and religions. This is a very well developed sci-fi series that has a lot of sense and good humor. The characters are well developed, the story is entertaining, and it just happens to be about space travel.

Who are in the cast of Battlestar Galactica?

If you are looking for something different, and a bit more entertaining than the standard sci-fi series then look no further! It has all the elements that you would expect from a science fiction show. It borrows heavily from other sci-fi shows but adds its own unique twists. The series is well written, the actors play their roles extremely well, and it is fun to see the characters all come together in one story.

The series has been created by Glen A. Larson. It stars Richard Hatch as Captain Apollo. Other includes:

Dirk Benedict as Lieutenant Starbuck

Lorne Greene as Adama

Herbert Jefferson Jr. as Lieutenant Boomer

John Colicos as Count Baltar

Maren Jensen as Lieutenant Athena

What did the creator say about Battlestar Galactica?

The creator Glen A. Larson said, “Now that the fun is over, let’s talk about what Battlestar Galactica has to offer. This Sci-fi series focuses on the struggle of a race to survive in a hostile world. The main characters are Cylons, rebels who are trying to have their way with a peaceful planet, and Alliance forces trying to stop them from being established.” Sci-fi series about the action and adventure of a team of soldier-soldiers in galactic space! It is based on the popular Battlestar Galactica television show, but there are twists and turns to it. I’ll be honest, my favourites are Cylon soldiers who try to overpower Alliance forces, and the rebel fighters who use their wits to try and get out of a trap. This is one of those series that you have to see for yourself.