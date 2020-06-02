Batwoman Season 2 Replacing Kate Kane With A New DC Character

The CW is not just recasting Ruby Rose & # 39; s Batwoman – They are replacing their character, Kate Kane, entirely. The first season of Batwoman It came to a dramatic close, with Alice murdering a beloved ally and transforming Hush into a Bruce Wayne double. It seemed to set a bold new direction for the show, with Ruby Rose's Kate Kane increasingly moving in the shadow of the Bat.

And then, in a surprising twist, Ruby Rose left Batwoman. It was a shocking decision, easily the biggest launch controversy the Arrowverse has ever involved, and it's still largely inexplicable. There have been reports that the tension on the set led both parties, Rose and the DCTV team, to believe that things were simply not working. Whatever the truth is, it's clear Batwoman Season 2 will be very different. The internet has naturally been abuzz with speculation about who could replace Rose as Kate Kane.

In a surprising twist, after reporting by Decider, THR has confirmed that The CW is choosing not to re-launch Kate Kane. They have discovered a casting ad already removed, looking for an actor to play the new lead role. This character is identified as "Ryan Wilder", which is probably just a placeholder name to hide the true identity, since that name doesn't come from the comics at all. The character description is fascinating:

She is nice, messy, a little silly and untamed. She is also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the swimsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, sidestepping the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for a stray cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and undisciplined. A lesbian outside. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And not much your stereotype of American hero.

Developing …

Source: Decider, THR

