Batwoman Star Ruby Rose breaks the silence on the Arrowverse exit

Batwoman star Ruby Rose talks about her departure from Season 1's Arrowverse show for the first time since it was announced earlier this month.

Ruby Rose, whose departure from Batwoman It was announced last week, it has spoken for the first time since then. Rose took on the role of Kate Kane / Batwoman just before the Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover in 2018. Many fans enjoyed her introduction to The CW, especially praising her chemistry with Melissa Benoist's Supergirl. Batwoman was well-received enough to win her own independent series that premiered in 2019 and just aired its season 1 finale this month.

Batwoman It has been a welcome addition to the Arrowverse, earning a season 2 revamp earlier this year. That's why fans were shocked when Rose revealed her departure from the series. At the time, she spoke that it was her decision, but offered no concrete reason why. However, a later report stated "it wasn't 100 percent his decision, calling out for Rose "a break up"fed by the show not to be"A good fit."

Now Rose has broken her silence on the Batwoman appear in a new Instagram post. In it, she shared an edited video of her time as Kate Kane, along with a title thanking everyone involved in the show. Rose also spoke about the mystery surrounding her departure, explaining: "I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore you all."Rose ended up expressing her confidence in Season 2, saying:"I am sure next season will also be amazing."

Ruby Rose Batwoman Exit Post

