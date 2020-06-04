Batwoman’s PERFECT Replacement Is Gotham’s Anti-Batman

With Ruby Rose coming out of The CW's hit series Batwoman, there is a perfect DC Comics character who can take her place if need be.

It was a surprise when it was announced that Ruby Rose will not be returning for the second season of The CW & # 39; s. Batwoman T.V. series. The show will not relaunch Rose, but will give a new hero Batwoman Spotlight, currently identified as "Ryan Wilder", who would presumably hold the mantle. However, DC already has a perfect substitute to replace. Batwoman if necessary: ​​Mother Panic.

Replacing Ruby Rose will not be easy, as she was a great choice for The CW when she first landed the role. Having the openly gay actor star in a superhero show with a gay main character was a big problem for the performance. Also, Rose did a pretty solid job endorsing Kate Kane's part. While it seems likely that The CW will be introducing a new character to become Batwoman, they already have a character that would fit perfectly as the lead on the show.

While it may seem radical to present the titular star of a show, Mother Panic is a bat woman in her own way. Originally created by Gerard Way, Jody Houser, and Tommy Lee Edwards as part of the DC Comics Young Animal line, Violet Paige is a pampered and privileged Gotham socialite who fights like an adult. He had an extremely troublesome upbringing, "accidentally" killing his father on a hunting trip. Her brother sent her to boarding school Gotham City Gather House, where she was tortured and experimented, giving her cyber powers that give her superhuman strength. She has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. As a heroine, she wants revenge on those who tortured her, while living in a large, empty Gotham hotel turned laboratory with her mother, whose debilitating state of mind cut her off from the real world. Paige suffers from her cybernetic implants that inflict great pain on her and has dealt with her own mental health issues.

Mother Panic is essentially the Anti-Batman. He is not afraid to use violence to get what he wants and struggles a lot with his own moral compass. Giving a white suit somewhat similar to that of Batman, but with more pronounced characteristics, Mother Panic uses a futuristic glider to travel around Gotham City. In her 12-issue series and the upcoming Gotham A.D. series, Violet proves to be a complex and deeply flawed character who, like Batman, puts on the mask to become someone else. His social life is a disaster since Violeta (who turns out to be bisexual) has not found stability in her personal or professional life. Still, she puts on the suit and fights the bad guys, despite Batman and Batwoman being curious about their methods.

Mother Panic really deserves much more attention as Violet Paige proved to be one of DC's most underrated heroines in Gotham. If The CW decides they need a new character to replace Batwoman, Mother Panic makes sense as she can take on the role and evolve the show even further thanks to her fascinating characterization and backstory. She is not Batwoman, but Mother panic It could be the new star of the show.

